Actor Mike Storm’s new book touches on emotional pain

Mike Storm soared to national fame as a heartthrob in Tyler Perry’s blockbuster stage play Madea’s Family Reunion. The stage Storm chooses this time is a literary platform to discuss his internal struggles with insecurities and emotional pain in his poignant memoir, The Definition of Man. Storm’s striking transparency comes through in a deeply reflective look at love, mental health, self-identity, and male vulnerability in a society that demands stoicism and strength from men who tend to hurt in silence.

