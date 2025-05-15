After Blue Ivy’s show-stopping, crowd-pleasing dance performances on her mother’s Renaissance and current Cowboy Carter world tours, coupled with her lead role in Mufasa: The Lion King and on her mother’s song “Brown Skin Girl,” the 13-year-old now believes she is ready to embark on her own career, according to The Daily Mail.

A-list musicians are already preparing material for Blue

There are renowned songwriters and producers who are already preparing or planning material for Blue Ivy that could capture the daughter’s natural charisma and obvious talent for entertaining.

“Some of Beyoncé’s favorite writers are quietly penning demos for her in anticipation of a solo album,” an insider told the British newspaper. Moreover, there are those who are close to Queen Bey and Jay who are ready to lend their expertise.

“The-Dream has been spearheading it, and he has two or three records for her. They know the fans want to hear a Blue record,” the person continued, adding that Blue would also get help honing her burgeoning skills from her aunt, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Solange.

Industry insiders believe Blue Ivy could become a big star

With Beyoncé securing the trademark rights to her daughter’s name, PR connoisseurs believe Blue Ivy is perched in an enviable spot to possibly launch her individual greatness.

“If Blue Ivy delivers real talent and authenticity, she could carve out her own substantial legacy,” Hollywood Branded CEO Stacy Jones told the Daily Mail.

“Blue Ivy could easily secure multi-million-dollar deals, lucrative brand partnerships, and significant earnings from streaming platforms and endorsements right from the start,” Jones continued. “Think Olivia Rodrigo or Billie Eilish, but amplified due to her family background.

“Could she become as big as Beyoncé? Honestly, that’s an extraordinarily high bar,” the source told the newspaper, “but if Blue Ivy delivers real talent, authenticity, and genuinely connects with fans, especially Gen Z, there’s no reason she couldn’t carve out her own substantial legacy.”

The source told the newspaper that, while Bey and Jay want their three kids to live relatively normal childhoods, despite their global fame and colossal wealth, they also want their children to be happy.

The parents are “very big on their kids receiving a formal education,” but the two also “see that Blue has talent and is hardworking.”

The source added: “They’re ready for her to have a ‘Whip My Hair’ moment,” referring to Willow Smith, the daughter of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, who scored the major Billboard hit song at just 9 years old in 2010.