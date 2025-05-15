Tia Kemp slams Halle Bailey for restraining order on DDG

Rick Ross’ former girlfriend and current vlogger Tia Kemp has unloaded on Halle Bailey for filing for a restraining order against her former boyfriend, DDG.

Kemp, who has the “Aunt-Tea” podcast on the Zeus Network, chastised Bailey during the latest livestream, saying that Bailey “whacked him first” and that she should have settled the child custody battle in family court, not the police station.

Tia Kemp said she would never filed a restraining order

“I ain’t put a restraining order on my baby daddy,” Kemp declared. “B—h, I don’t want you in jail because you can’t do for s–t for us in there. I’ma beat your a–, and you bet’ not call no police. You whoop my a–, I ain’t calling them b—-s either.”

Kemp admits that she had her share of fights with Rick Ross and that she never went to the police.

Tia Kemp said women are often not ‘saints’ in these matters

“We ain’t no f—ing saints,” Kemp said, talking about her view of women’s role in many domestic violence situations. She goes on to share with her audience a messy moment when she kicked Ricky Rozay in the stomach and then fled the scene, only for Ross to catch her and hit her back. “And when he caught me, he hit me in my stomach. I was out of breath for five minutes,” she recalls.

Fans respond strongly to Tia Kemp’s words

Some fans responded to Kemp’s tongue-lashing of Bailey in the comments section of LiveBitez, which reposted Kemp’s video.

“This situation not funny but ‘I don’t like what’s going on under the sea’ sent a chuckle thru my whole body. Lawd forgive me,” one user said, while another wrote: “Why is DV funny? Nobody should be putting their hands on anyone.”

Another person said in the comments section of 9MagTV’s YouTube page, which also reposted the video, that Bailey is in a no-win situation. “If a woman doesn’t call the police, people say she’s weak, she’s enabling abuse, or she’s lying. But if she does call the police, she’s labeled dramatic, vindictive, or trying to ruin a man’s life. Either way, she’s the villain in somebody’s narrative—and that speaks volumes about how society polices women’s survival instincts more than it protects them.”

A fourth person slammed Kemp for wrongly reported what went down. “She didn’t call the police. Had she called the police. He would have gone to jail. i can’t believe this lady.”

A fifth commenter added: “I love Tia & I get what she trying to say. But, personally Halle doesn’t give that “toxic hood love” vibe. Iykyk where yall argue, fuss & fight then be good again. Everybody doesn’t like that chaos and I get it because when I was young and wild I would crash out back but now I got too much to loose. So I think Halle did the right thing especially knowing she has a successful career.”