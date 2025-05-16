50 Cent’s brutal joke about Jay-Z and Diddy’s friendship

Rap mogul 50 Cent is not afraid to take shots at pop music royalty as he has clowned Jay-Z and Beyoncé in the past two weeks.

On Thursday evening, the “In Da Club” emcee trained his sights on Jay-Z. Fifty scornfully teased Jay’s longtime friendship with Sean “Diddy” Combs, while the latter is fighting for his freedom in the sex trafficking trial.

50 Cent openly wonders about Jay-Z’s and Diddy’s friendship

The “BMF” and “Power” show creator posted a photo carousel of the once-tight friends posing together at various parties over the years, while Bill Withers’ track “Just the Two of Us” blares in the background

Then 50 Cent told his 34 million Instagram followers, “Friends till the end, Jay you still there? We blew up Kid Cudi’s car to show him who’s the BOSS! LOL.”

50 Cent references info unveiled at the trial

Fifty is, of course, referencing Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, who accused Diddy of allegedly blowing up Kid Cudi’s car in his driveway after finding out they were romantically linked.

In the lawsuit that Cassie filed in November 2024, the “Me and U” claimed that Combs was so “enraged” over her relationship with Cudi that he threatened to “blow up” his car.

“Around that time, Kid Cudi’s car exploded in his driveway,” she said in the legal documents.

A member of Kid Cudi’s camp later confirmed to the New York Times that Cassie’s accusations were “all true.”

50 Cent also mocked Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour stop

Fifty has also poked fun at Beyoncé after reports came out that her Cowboy Carter tour was having trouble selling out her concert stop in Inglewood, Calif., recently.

“S–t getting real out here,” he wrote with a thinking emoji. “Hey the tickets ain’t selling?”

Fans have fun with the 50 Cent post

Meanwhile, fans were tickled by Fifty’s latest troll victim, Jay-Z, who was once named as a defendant alongside Diddy. Fans recall that a “Jane Doe” used Houston-based attorney Tony Buzbee to file a civil suit against Jay, claiming that he and Diddy drugged and sexually assaulted her. She said the attack took place at an afterparty of the MTV Video Music Awards when she was just 13 in 2000.

The lawsuit was withdrawn at Jane Doe’s request, but that hasn’t stopped the jokes from Fifty, and the fans delight in the nation’s most prolific online tormentor.

“Looking like husband and wife 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂👀oh my,” said one IG user, while another said, “Freek off friends for life hopefully he will join his partner soon.. J needs to go down for some of this s–t we all know he has done.”

A third joked that “They’re just partners… in CRIME💀,” while a fourth user said, “50, they ain’t anymore 🤣😂.”

The fifth commenter laughed, saying, “Their Friendship is complicated right now 😂.”