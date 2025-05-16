Ciara teases baby No. 5 with Russell Wilson

Ciara has not ruled out having a fifth child with Russell Wilson. The couple has been open about their family planning discussions in recent interviews with various media outlets.

The 39-year-old singer-and-songwriter and the 36-year-old New York Giants quarterback have four children – daughters Sienna, seven and Amora, two, as well as sons Win, four, and Future, 10, whom Ciara had with her ex-partner, rapper Future, 41. Their blended family has been featured prominently across their social media platforms, showcasing their close-knit relationships.

“We both love the idea of our family growing, to be honest,” Ciara has admitted she and Russell “love” the thought of growing their family, as Ciara adores being a mother. “[Wilson] always quotes the Bible; be fruitful and multiply. But I love being a mom. It’s my favorite job of all.” The couple has been transparent about prioritizing family life despite their busy careers in music and professional sports.

Ciara – who got married to Russell in a castle in Cheshire, North West England, in 2016 – adores the UK, but it is Germany that she has strong links with. Their wedding was an elaborate affair attended by numerous celebrities and close friends from both the music and sports industries.

The ‘1, 2 Step’ hitmaker was born in Austin, Texas, in 1985, but as her mum Jackie was in the air force at the same time her dad Carlton was in the army, she and her family set up a temporary home in East Germany where they were stationed. This military background has shaped much of her worldview and adaptability throughout her career.

Ciara went to school in Giessen, and learnt bits of the language – notably “curse words”. Her international upbringing exposed her to different cultures from an early age, which has influenced her music and global perspective.

“I didn’t have a lot growing up, to be honest, but I had a big dream, and I was very convinced in my vision of what I saw life like for myself,” the R’n’B star – who described herself as a “proud military brat” – said. “I did have bratwurst, but I don’t like sauerkraut so much. I used to say German curse words, mainly scheisse.” Her humble beginnings contrast with her current success as a multi-platinum selling artist.

Ciara – who won the 2010 Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals Grammy award for her and Justin Timberlake’s track, ‘Love Sex Magic’ – is coming back to the UK on May 31 to headline South London’s pop queer festival, Mighty Hoopla. Her award-winning career spans over two decades in the music industry, with multiple hits across various genres.

Speaking about the festival, she said: “I know that everyone loves to come out at Mighty Hoopla. People want to live their best lives, be free, have fun, dance, leave happy. So that’s my goal: to make people experience all of that.” The festival has become known for its inclusive atmosphere and celebration of diverse musical talents.

And Ciara cannot wait to eat all sorts of British food and meet the natives while she is in the UK. Her appreciation for British culture extends beyond just performing there, as she has expressed fondness for the lifestyle and cuisine.

“I’m obsessed with the people in the UK, the energy, the culture. I love the food,” she said. This visit marks one of several trips to the UK throughout her career, where she has built a substantial fan base.

While juggling her music career with family responsibilities, Ciara has also ventured into other business endeavors including fashion lines and production work. Her husband Russell continues his football career with the New York Giants after previous stints with other NFL teams.

The couple’s approach to parenting has been documented through various media appearances, where they emphasize the importance of maintaining strong family values despite their demanding schedules. Their public displays of affection and support for each other have made them a favorite among fans.

As Ciara prepares for her Mighty Hoopla performance, she continues to balance her professional commitments with family life, demonstrating the multifaceted nature of her career as both an entertainer and devoted mother. Her upcoming performance in London is highly anticipated by fans of her music and the festival’s regular attendees.

The singer’s connection to both Germany and the UK represents her global appeal and the international nature of her career. Her ability to connect with diverse audiences has been a hallmark of her longevity in the entertainment industry, which spans multiple albums and collaborations with various artists.