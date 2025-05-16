Fresh Fridays: Ross Fleming dropped wisdom and rhythm

Rolling out Studios turned up the volume and tuned into the soul with the latest episode of Fresh Friday, hosted by award-winning producer Ric Mathis for rolling out Studios. This week’s featured guest? None other than Ross Fleming—artist, actor, writer, producer, and unapologetic torchbearer for what he calls real R&B.

Seated under the studio lights at rolling out Live, Fleming dropped wisdom and rhythm, diving deep into his latest single “OD On Your Love,” the flagship track from his forthcoming album “Saving R&B.” For Fleming, this isn’t just an album—it’s a cultural mission.

“We’re devoid of love and passion,” he said. “Some of these guys, I’m not even sure who they’re singing to.”

His words echo the sentiment of a generation hungry for more soul and less spectacle. Fleming’s project joins a growing conversation around the revival of authentic music and connection—similar to what Eric Roberson and other artists have advocated for.

Describing the single, Fleming paints a vivid picture:

“It’s about obsession. That one love that makes you feel high. It’s almost like being strung out… that kind of love.”

Fleming credits musical giants like Luther Vandross, Babyface, Al Green, and the Isley Brothers for shaping his voice and vision—legends known not just for their vocals, but for building soundtracks to human connection.

But Ross isn’t just in his bag musically. He’s in his acting era, too.

You can catch him in streaming favorites like “Howard High,” “Boy Bye,” and “Only for One Night,” now on platforms like Tubi and Netflix. His acting style blends soul and swagger, reminiscent of the kind of performances rolling out spotlighted in features like Larenz Tate’s enduring legacy.

As the episode’s energy built, Ross praised what he sees as a new cultural current—what he calls “a gravitational pull back to the real.” This includes everything from rejecting superficial luxury to embracing entrepreneurship, wellness, and homegrown creativity. His outlook mirrors movements like the Black Men’s Wellness Revival and the rise of indie creators reshaping the economy

“I love the thought of us being industrious,” Fleming said. “Getting back to something real.”

Before signing off, Fleming shared his dream collabs: Babyface, Antoine Fuqua, Ryan Coogler, and even a duet with Andrea Bocelli. Now that’s genre-blending with intention.

Fans can follow his journey on Instagram and TikTok (@RossFleming), and stream “OD On Your Love” on all major platforms.

Don’t sleep on the movement. Tune in to Fresh Friday every week for bold conversations, music that matters, and the culture as it really is. Whether it’s love ballads or business brilliance, we’re covering it all—just like we did with Ne-Yo’s new path.

