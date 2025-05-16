Rihanna drops 1st song since 2022 for ‘Smurfs’ film

Rihanna has returned with her first new music since 2022. The release has sparked excitement among fans who have been eagerly awaiting new material from the global superstar.

The ‘Work’ hitmaker has shared ‘Friend of Mine’ from the new ‘Smurfs’ animated film – in what marks her first release since ‘Born Again’ from the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ soundtrack. The song showcases Rihanna’s distinctive vocal style while fitting perfectly with the family-friendly theme of the animated feature.

Rihanna will also voice Smurfette in the animated movie released in cinemas nationwide on July 18. Her involvement in the project extends beyond the soundtrack, demonstrating her continued interest in expanding her entertainment portfolio beyond music.

The 37-year-old singer – who hasn’t released an album since 2016’s ‘ANTI’ – previously showed off her voice talents in ‘Home’ and has acted in the likes of ‘Ocean’s 8’ and ‘Battleship’. Her diverse career has included successful ventures in fashion, beauty, and acting, making her one of the most versatile entertainers in the industry today.

“Any validation that your work is impacting is rewarding. I work hard and put my all into everything I do but the rest isn’t up to me,” Rihanna previously admitted she’s like to win an Oscar one day. Her ambition has driven her success across multiple industries, from her Fenty Beauty empire to her music and film career.

Asked if its on her list of goals, she previously said: “I’d love to get there one day. Who doesn’t want to be told they are doing a great job?” Her candid approach to discussing her aspirations has always resonated with fans and industry observers alike.

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky recently said he would love to act alongside his partner Rihanna. The couple’s professional and personal relationship continues to fascinate the public, with both artists supporting each other’s creative endeavors.

“Hell, yeah,” the 36-year-old rap star told Variety when asked if he’d like feature on-screen with the mother of his children. “You saw her acting in my film [the 2022 music video] ‘D.M.B.’ You saw her acting in [my 2013 music video] ‘Fashion Killa’.” The pair has already collaborated creatively on several projects, showcasing their artistic chemistry.

Rocky stars in ‘Highest 2 Lowest’, the new Spike Lee-directed neo-noir crime thriller film. His acting career has been gaining momentum, paralleling Rihanna’s own expansion into the film industry.

“That’s gangster,” Rocky – who has RZA, two, Riot, 21 months, and a third child on the way with Rihanna – said. “Yo, this s*** is jokes, though. We both got movies coming out the same year. I didn’t even realize that. Wow! Shout-outs to us – we’ve been working!” Their growing family has not slowed down their professional pursuits, with both artists maintaining active careers.

Rocky would love to make a movie that his children could enjoy. As a father, his creative aspirations now include projects that would resonate with his growing family.

“I want to do something for my children. Everybody’s doing ‘Despicable Me’ and ‘SpongeBob’ and s*** like that. I want to do an original DreamWorks/Pixar-ass film, like ‘Soul’,” he said. His interest in family entertainment reflects the new phase of his life as a parent.

“I like the internet stuff too, like ‘Gracie’s Corner’. I hate ‘Cocomelon’. ‘Cocomelon’ is bad for the kids, man, but ‘Gracie’s’ is hittin’. I just hope my kids don’t grow up and think that s*** was lame. So, whatever I do, it’s gonna be cool and timeless.” His commentary on children’s entertainment shows the thoughtful approach he brings to parenting.

While Rihanna‘s new song marks her return to music, fans continue to speculate about when she might release a full album. The ‘Smurfs’ soundtrack contribution comes amid her ongoing business success with Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty, brands that have revolutionized their respective industries with inclusive approaches.

Industry insiders suggest that Rihanna’s selective approach to releasing music allows her to maintain quality control while balancing her numerous business ventures and family life. Her participation in the ‘Smurfs‘ project aligns with her current priorities while satisfying fans who have been waiting for new music.

The collaboration between Rihanna and the ‘Smurfs’ franchise brings together two powerful brands with global appeal. The iconic blue characters have entertained audiences for generations, while Rihanna’s influence extends across multiple entertainment domains and demographics.