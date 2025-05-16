Summer Social with OneRpm: A rooftop reset for Atlanta

From familiar faces to reimagined spaces, OneRpm’s Summer Social at The Retreat brought together Atlanta’s top culture makers, creatives, and influencers for an unforgettable evening of connection, music, and fresh energy that set the tone for the summer ahead.

When the right people, the right place, and the right vibe come together, you get more than just a party — you get a moment. That’s exactly what happened at the Summer Social powered by OneRpm, a curated rooftop experience that officially set the tone for Summer 2025 in Atlanta.

Hosted at The Retreat by The Gathering Spot, formerly known as the LOA Rooftop, this familiar space was given new life. Thanks to creative direction from Ms. Hannah Kang and the energy sparked by Nick Love and the OneRpm team, the venue was transformed into a stylish, elevated experience made for movers, shakers, and culture creators.

This wasn’t your average industry mixer. It was a curated vibe, a space where connections flowed as smoothly as the cocktails, and where music met marketing in the air. From content creators to music legends, everyone floated from conversation to connection, blending business and social in a way only Atlanta knows how to do.

Reimagined rooftop energy

Walking into The Retreat felt like stepping into a movie scene. The OneRpm letters floated effortlessly across the rooftop pool. A massive balloon installation hovered above the crowd like a glowing summer moon. Stylish appetizers made their way around the space, and the lighting and decor reflected pure elegance with a side of cool.

Ms. Hannah Kang’s influence along with her MBP Events team was evident in every detail, from the spatial design to the subtle ambiance that encouraged mingling without feeling overly produced. It felt natural, but intentional. Chic, but comfortable.

Star power in the city

This wasn’t just a guest list, it was a gathering of Atlanta’s power circle. In attendance were names that have shaped the culture and continue to lead innovation across media, tech, entertainment, and social spaces. Among them:

Isaac Hayes III, founder of the social platform Fanbase

Ryan and TK, the founders of The Gathering Spot

Chaka Zulu, longtime manager and cultural influencer

Big Chad, Southern Soul recording artist

Former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, always a presence in the city

C-Bone and T-Mo Goodie, representing The Dungeon Family

T.I., the king of trap turned community philanthropist, comedian and more

T.I.’s son, Buddy Red, artist and next-gen voice on the rise

Each of these figures brought their own circle of energy, and seeing them all under one sunset created a cultural pulse that felt like Atlanta in its purest form.

More than a party, a cultural check-in

What made this event stand out was more than just the aesthetics. It was about the community that was represented. These weren’t just celebrities and influencers. They were builders, innovators, and bridge-makers. The energy in the room spoke to where Atlanta is headed, a blend of tradition, elevation, and technology.

From rooftop selfies to impromptu conversations about tech platforms and industry strategy, the Summer Social gave us a peek into what’s next. It showed the power of creating intentional spaces that encourage elevation without ego and creativity without competition.

OneRpm continues to build culture

Nick Love and the OneRpm team are no strangers to the game, but this event showed once again why they’re respected in both the music and marketing world. Their ability to gather influential voices, provide a fresh experience, and keep the energy organic speaks volumes.

Events like this remind us that behind every brand, artist, or platform is a community. When nurtured correctly, that community becomes culture. The Summer Social proved just that.