Valerie Obaze: How a mother’s mission became a movement

In a global beauty industry often saturated with chemically-laden formulas and outsourced narratives, R&R Skincare stands as a radiant exception — an African-born, African-owned brand rewriting the rules through purity, provenance, and purpose. Founded in Ghana by Valerie Obaze, R&R Skincare is more than a product line — it’s a legacy in the making. Rooted in natural wellness, women’s empowerment, and continental pride, the brand is reshaping how the world sees and sources beauty.

A mother’s mission becomes a movement

Fifteen years ago, Obaze found herself at a crossroads that many mothers will find familiar: trying to care for her newborn daughter, Rebecca Rose, with products that were gentle, safe, and effective. The problem? Everything on the Ghanaian market was imported and filled with chemicals. “When you become a mother, you only want the best for your children,” Obaze said. “So, I wanted to have something completely natural.”

That intention sparked the creation of R&R Skincare, named in honor of her daughter and grandmothers — women whose legacies now echo through every jar of shea butter and bottle of oil.

From the tree to the shelf — without compromise

What distinguishes R&R isn’t just its formulas, but its full-circle control of the supply chain — from the shea tree to your bathroom shelf. “We are one of the few brands in Africa, and perhaps anywhere in the world, that owns our supply chain from the tree to the finished product,” Obaze explains.

Based in Ghana, R&R sources its signature shea butter and African black soap locally. The shea tree, found only in specific parts of Africa, drops its precious fruit naturally. Harvesting the butter involves a rigorous, sacred process — drying, cracking, milling, and whipping — that local Ghanaian women have mastered over generations.

To honor that heritage and labor, R&R has created a processing center and cooperative structure where these women are not merely laborers, but business owners. “We pay them above market rate… and they don’t work for us as our employees,” Obaze said. “They’re working within a cooperative. We’ve set up businesses for them.”

Simple ingredients, pure intentions

With over 20 products and counting — from nourishing shea oils to gentle black soap cleansers—R&R’s philosophy is simple: less is more. “You’ll find that some products have only one ingredient. Others have two or three — and you can recognize every single one,” Obaze said.

This approach resonates with a growing number of global consumers demanding transparency, clean beauty, and chemical-free alternatives. For people with sensitive skin, or anyone looking for holistic, body-safe solutions, R&R is the embodiment of conscious care.

Building legacy, shifting narratives

At its heart, R&R is about legacy — both personal and cultural. The initials R&R may stand for Rebecca Rose, but they also reflect the brand’s deeper mission: rest, renewal, and revival. And for Valerie, that revival includes reimagining Africa’s global identity.

“My thing is to shift the narrative of how people see the African continent. For so long, it’s been about poverty and corruption and war — and that’s not really our story,” she said. “Our story is deeper and far more enjoyable than that.”

The Beauty Exchange: A global conversation

That story continues with the inaugural “Beauty Exchange” event — an international gathering of Black female beauty founders scheduled for Sunday, May 18, at The Gathering Spot in Atlanta. Bringing together trailblazers from the U.S., Nigeria, and beyond, the event is poised to amplify underrepresented voices in the beauty industry.

Panelists include Toya Johnson, beauty writer Jesseca Harris-DuPart and Alicia Scott of Range Beauty. The event aims to build bridges, foster mentorship, and spark dialogue across borders.

“What it is,” Obaze said, “is a global gathering of Black female founders in the beauty space — sharing experiences, what works, what doesn’t, how we got here. I haven’t really seen that happen before.”

What’s next: Pop-ups, wellness, and expansion

This summer, R&R will launch a three-month pop-up at Bloomingdale’s in Lenox Mall, expanding their U.S. retail footprint. Additionally, the brand is investing in the wellness space, hosting retreats and annual wellness festivals that align with its holistic ethos.

But no matter how global the footprint becomes, the soul of R&R remains in Ghana. “Our goal is to just get as many people trying R&R Skincare as possible,” Obaze said. “For me, it’s about building brands that will outlive the founder and go on for generations.”

