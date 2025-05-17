Detroit’s next mayor? Meet the Motor City’s top candidates

The city of Detroit stands at a turning point. With Mayor Mike Duggan stepping down after more than a decade in office, the 2025 mayoral election presents a rare opportunity to reimagine the city’s future. For the first time in more than a decade, the field is wide open — and Black Detroiters are leading the charge to become the next chief executive of the nation’s largest majority-Black city.

This year’s historic slate includes nine Black candidates from a range of professional backgrounds — elected officials, business leaders, nonprofit executives, attorneys, and long-time community advocates — each bringing their own vision for Detroit. They’re running on platforms that address urgent challenges: public safety, affordable housing, job access, public transit, education, and equitable development.

At stake is not just the city’s leadership, but its long-term direction — especially for the Black communities that have historically driven Detroit’s cultural, political, and economic heartbeat. The next mayor will inherit both opportunity and responsibility: a revitalizing downtown, corporate anchors like Rocket Mortgage and General Motors, a strong nonprofit infrastructure including LISC Detroit, and vital cultural assets like the Detroit Institute of Arts. But persistent challenges — disinvestment, inequality, and rising costs — require bold, community-centered governance.

Here’s a closer look at the Black Detroiters running for mayor in 2025 — and the platforms they’re hoping will resonate with voters across the city.

Mary Sheffield

President of the Detroit City Council and daughter of civil rights activist Horace Sheffield, Mary Sheffield brings a progressive, community-first lens to her candidacy. A long-time advocate for economic justice and equitable development, Sheffield is campaigning to lower residential property taxes, implement a “land value tax” to reduce vacant land speculation, and increase access to affordable housing. She also proposes taxing entertainment venues to reinvest in underserved neighborhoods, and supports better job quality standards across public contracts. Her deep roots in Detroit’s activism community are reflected in a platform focused on housing justice, violence prevention, and reimagining economic opportunity.

James Craig

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig is the race’s most prominent conservative voice, running on a law-and-order platform rooted in his years overseeing the DPD. Having gained national recognition for his crime-reduction strategies during some of the city’s most volatile moments, Craig promises to crack down on gun violence, restore confidence in law enforcement, and champion public-private partnerships for job creation. While critics question his alignment with national GOP politics, Craig believes his executive experience gives him a critical edge.

Fred Durhal III

Councilmember Fred Durhal III brings legislative know-how and a hyper-local focus to his campaign. The son of the late State Rep. Fred Durhal Jr., he emphasizes revitalizing commercial corridors in every district, launching “Main Street” walkable hubs with access to groceries, pharmacies, and small businesses. Durhal supports affordable housing incentives, expanded city beautification efforts, and greater investment in neighborhood-based entrepreneurship. He’s also outspoken about improving transit by leveraging regional partnerships and state-level resources.

Saunteel Jenkins

A former Detroit City Council President and current nonprofit executive, Saunteel Jenkins offers a platform rooted in education, transportation, and health equity. She proposes establishing regional “education hubs” for lifelong learning, job training, and digital access, especially in underserved areas. Jenkins also advocates for improved regional transit coordination and accessible mental health resources. Her campaign merges municipal experience with nonprofit leadership, positioning her as a bridge-builder between communities and systems.

Solomon Kinloch Jr.

As senior pastor of Triumph Church, one of Detroit’s largest congregations, Solomon Kinloch Jr. is stepping into politics with a vision anchored in moral leadership and economic uplift. He’s focused on increasing homeownership opportunities, adding 10,000 units of affordable housing, and expanding workforce development programs, particularly in skilled trades and tech. Kinloch also wants to reduce brain drain by investing in youth employment and cultural amenities that keep young Detroiters engaged in their hometown.

Todd Perkins

Attorney and civil rights advocate Todd Perkins is running on a justice-forward agenda, highlighting issues such as police accountability, equitable development, and youth mentorship. Drawing from his legal background, Perkins aims to reform Detroit’s public safety systems while attracting outside investment into historically neglected neighborhoods.

Jonathan Barlow

Founder of the Let’s Talk Roundtable, Jonathan Barlow is a businessman and community leader committed to elevating citizen voices in government. His platform prioritizes small business growth, transparency in city budgeting, and inclusive civic dialogue. Barlow is running as a unifier who wants to restore trust between the people and city hall.

Joel Haashiim

While less publicly known, businessman Joel Haashiim brings an entrepreneurial mindset to his candidacy. He is focused on job creation, youth opportunity, and revitalizing Detroit’s economic base through business-friendly policies and innovation hubs.

DaNetta Simpson

A retired cosmetologist and niece of Nation of Islam leader Elijah Muhammad, DaNetta Simpson is a familiar face in Detroit’s political circles as a repeat candidate. Her campaign centers on social justice, Black empowerment, and faith-based community revitalization.

The 2025 mayoral race will determine more than just the next leader of Detroit — it will shape the direction of a city navigating legacy, momentum, and reinvention. With powerful assets in place — from the Detroit Institute of Arts to corporate anchors like Rocket and GM — the next mayor will need to be both visionary and pragmatic. Voter engagement, candidate transparency, and community-centered platforms will be key in deciding who earns Detroiters’ trust to lead into the next decade.

Stay tuned for our series breaking down the issues, opportunities, and voices that will shape Detroit’s future.