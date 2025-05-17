HBCU golfer Kennedi Lee shows how to master all the games

Kennedi Lee’s journey to becoming a professional golfer is a story of resilience, passion, and breaking through barriers. As a graduate student at Texas Southern University (TSU), Lee is not only excelling in sports but also inspiring young Black women to see new possibilities for themselves in athletics. With hard work and determination, she’s shown that it’s possible to master more than one game in life, whether it’s on the course, in the classroom, or within her community.

Lee’s path to golf didn’t follow the traditional route. Growing up in Mansfield, Texas, she wasn’t introduced to the sport by a family member or coach. Instead, it all began with a game of Wii Sports with her brother. “My parents, knowing I was really active, asked what I was going to do next. I named five sports, and golf was one of them,” Lee recalls. “I didn’t know anyone who played golf, but I decided to give it a try. The only experience I had was from playing Wii Sports with my little brother.”

That simple introduction sparked something deeper. “Golf felt like a puzzle that I needed to solve. It was challenging, and I got really addicted to it,” she says. What started as a hobby quickly turned into a passion, and Leei found herself diving headfirst into the sport, ultimately pursuing it at the collegiate level.

Her journey, however, wasn’t without its challenges. As one of the few Black girls in high school golf tournaments, Lee often felt out of place. “In high school, I was often the only Black girl in the field. It became something I got used to, but I never really thought of it as a challenge until later on,” she reflects. “When I started playing, I didn’t see anyone who looked like me, but I wanted to prove that I belonged on the course just like anyone else.”

Determined to prove herself, Lee went on to Texas Southern University for grad school, where she not only pursued her passion for golf but also studied sports management. “Being a student-athlete taught me time management and how to balance everything, which is something I’ll carry with me for the rest of my life,” Lee said. “Golf, like life, teaches you how to handle both the good and the bad. It’s all about taking your shots, both on and off the course.”

Lee’s commitment to excellence extends beyond her own achievements. She’s also dedicated to giving back to her community. Through her internship with the I’m a Golfer Foundation, Lee worked with young people in underserved areas, introducing them to the game she loves. “Coaching kids in Dallas — especially those who’d never had the chance to play — motivated me to keep pushing,” she says. “I want to be someone they can look up to, someone who shows them that no matter where they come from, their dreams are possible.”

Looking to the future, Lee is focused on leaving a legacy in the sport she’s come to love. “At first, I didn’t see myself as a pioneer. But now, I realize that I’m helping to pave the way for other young Black girls who want to pursue golf,” she says. “If I can inspire just one person to pick up a golf club, then I’m doing my job.”

Lee’s story proves that mastering “all the games” is about much more than excelling in just one area of life. From her start with Wii Sports to becoming a rising star in professional golf, Lee’s journey is a powerful reminder that with passion, persistence, and the right mindset, anything is possible. As she continues to break down barriers and lead by example, Lee is paving the way for the next generation of Black women in sports, showing them that there are no limits to what they can achieve.