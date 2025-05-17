How Cyndee Montes Newman is amplifying Haitian culture

In Chicago, a city with deep historical ties to Haiti through its founder Jean Baptiste Point du Sable, a vibrant cultural renaissance is taking place partially under the leadership of Cyndee Montes Newman. As the Executive Director of Daughters of Haiti, Newman has become a powerful advocate for Haitian heritage, helping secure the city’s official recognition of May as Haitian Heritage Month and organizing prominent cultural celebrations that connect generations to their roots.

A proud first-generation Haitian American, Newman channels her personal experience of navigating dual identities into creating spaces that celebrate and preserve Haitian culture. Through events like the annual Mothers and Daughters Luncheon and Haitian Flag Day celebrations, her organization works to transform cultural visibility into community vitality.

In this exclusive interview, Newman discusses the significance of Haitian independence, upcoming cultural celebrations, and her vision for integrating Haitian heritage into Chicago’s cultural landscape.

What is the historical significance of Haitian Independence Day? And how does it resonate with the Haitian diaspora today?

Haitian Independence Day, which is Jan. 1, marks the birth of the first Black freed Republic and the only successful slavery revolt in history. For the Haitian diaspora, it is a day of deep pride and remembrance. And it’s a time to honor our ancestors and the resilience that continues to define us and our identity.

What does the flag symbolize for Haitians, and how is this day commemorated in Chicago?

The flag represents liberty, unity, and strength of a people who have fought very hard for their freedom. In Chicago, it’s become a powerful cultural affirmation, like through music, through traditional foods and community events. I mean, the entire month of May is filled with amazing events to demonstrate and to showcase our heritage.

We are attempting to assert our presence here in the city of Chicago, and Daughters of Haiti specifically has played a role in leading a lot of the efforts through these events that are taking place, particularly the Flag Day event. The flag itself remains the symbol of Haitian Americans here, so we’re very proud of it.

What could people expect at the upcoming Haitian Flag Day celebration on the south side of Chicago?

So what they’re going to expect is music, food, and cultural vendors. There’s going to be a kids zone. There’s going to be a flag raising ceremony at 12:30 on that day that will honor not only our ancestors, but freedom, liberty, etc. It is right across the street from Lior’s cafe, which is an amazing Haitian restaurant, one of two here in the city of Chicago.

The event itself, the Flag Day Festival, is a collaboration between the coalition of Haitian American organizations here in the Chicagoland area, as well as our generous co-host Lior’s cafe. And not only a marketplace of Haitian vendors, but there are some cultural performances. It’s really a family-friendly event for the community.

How has the Haitian community in Chicago evolved over the years? What role has Daughters of Haiti played in that growth?

First of all, Chicago itself has grown from small and dispersed networks of Haitians all over the place to where we are now, at a point where we have kind of a unified presence and a voice in policy as well as in cultural life and in education.

I believe the Daughters of Haiti has been influential in that evolution because we are leading the efforts in building the coalition. We’re finding ways to mentor women and to support and to host public events that promote our culture, as well as advocating for recognition. Like for Haitian Heritage Month, we’re focused on shaping visibility into vitality.

Talk about the upcoming Le Bal Bleu et Rougeevent?

This is our 3rd annual Le Bal Bleu et Rouge. It is a celebration of Haitian excellence. We honor one woman of the year each year, who is a community pillar that has done outstanding work for Haitians in the diaspora as well as in Haiti.

This year we’re very excited to honor Miss Colette Ascar Jeffries, who has been a pillar of the community. She leads and is the executive director for Operation SOS — Save Our Souls — which has done amazing work, not only here in Chicago, but especially in Haiti, and in supporting education for Haitian children.

The event itself is an opportunity to showcase the beauty of Haitian people. We welcome friends and allies as well as the Haitian community. It is our goal for it to be the most amazing event of the year. We have a red carpet host that will be doing various interviews on the red carpet, talking to the beautiful women who are dressed in their amazing gowns.

It is a social event, but it also raises funds for something that is dear to Daughters of Haiti, which is Kay Manmito, which is a mother’s waiting house in Mirabale, Haiti. And why this is important to us is because supporting women and their newborn infants is critical to the next generation.

We partner with Partners in Health, the Women’s Alliance of Partners in Health, to be able to provide these mothers kits that are sent out directly to the hospital to Kay Manmito. So it’s not only about this lovely celebration of excellence, but also about creating opportunity and raising funds to be able to support this health and wellness initiative.

How do you envision the future of Haitian cultural events and recognition in Chicago?

Well, we envision where Haitian culture is woven into the fabric of Chicago life, not only during May, but all year round. I mean, we see more festivals, more youth programming and permanent spaces. I’m hoping for a women’s cultural center as part of our long-term vision, and Daughters of Haiti is committed to making that future a reality through strategic advocacy and through bold celebration. There is a future here for us. We are the founders of this wonderful, wonderful city. This is the most beautiful city in the world, I believe, and it was founded by a Haitian man.

The Haitian Flag Day Community festival takes place on Saturday, May 17, 2025, from noon to 5 p.m. at Covenant Faith Church of God in the parking lot, 10505 South Halsted in Chicago. The event features food, music, vendors, a kids zone and a flag raising ceremony at 12:30 p.m. Admission is free.

For information about the le Balble et Rouge 2025 gala, visit rsvpify.com.