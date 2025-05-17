Rap icons bring ‘Kings of the West’ tour to the Midwest

A lineup of legendary West Coast hip-hop artists will perform at the Iowa Event Center for the “Kings of the West” concert on Friday, July 11.

Bobby Dee & Wynn Records presents the show, featuring Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, E-40, Too $hort, Mack 10, DJ Quik, Tha Dogg Pound, Suga Free, and ChuhDee Jah.

The concert brings together influential artists who helped shape West Coast hip-hop from the 1990s through today. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, known for their melodic rap style and rapid-fire delivery, rose to prominence after being mentored by the late Eazy-E of N.W.A. Their Grammy-winning hit “Tha Crossroads” established them as hip-hop innovators.

Bay Area icons

Bay Area representatives E-40 and Too $hort bring decades of hitmaking experience to the event. E-40, recognized for his distinctive flow and entrepreneurial ventures, including wine and spirits brands, has released over 25 studio albums spanning his career. Too $hort, one of rap’s longest-standing artists, has maintained relevance since the 1980s with his pioneering contributions to West Coast rap.

Several artists will represent Los Angeles, including former Westside Connection member Mack 10, whose gritty street narratives helped define West Coast gangsta rap. Production legend DJ Quik will bring his sophisticated funk-infused sound, influencing generations of producers and artists.

Tha Dogg Pound, consisting of Daz Dillinger and Kurupt, emerged from the Death Row Records era alongside Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre. Their debut album “Dogg Food” topped the Billboard charts in 1995, cementing their place in hip-hop history.

Compton native Suga Free, known for his distinct pimp-influenced rap style and collaborations with DJ Quik, adds another dimension to the show. Newer artist ChuhDee Jah rounds out the lineup, representing the continuing evolution of West Coast hip-hop.

Concert organizer Bobby Dee has established a reputation for assembling nostalgic hip-hop tours featuring influential artists from the genre’s golden era. The “Kings of the West” concert follows similar successful events across the country celebrating regional hip-hop movements.

West Coast rap, known for its distinctive G-funk sound, relaxed flows, and regional identity, developed in the late 1980s and exploded in popularity throughout the 1990s. The genre has maintained cultural significance through several generations of artists.

The July 11 performance marks a rare opportunity for Midwest fans to experience multiple West Coast hip-hop pioneers in a single event. Tickets go on sale now through the Iowa Event Center website.