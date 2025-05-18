Dawn Richard claims Diddy threatened to make her disappear

Singer Dawn Richard, famed for her time with with the girl’s group Danity Kane, is expected to further corroborate Cassie’s damning testimony against Diddy when she returns to the stand on Monday, May 19.

She will also elaborate on her own civil lawsuit against the besmirched Bad Boy boss, which she filed against Sean “Diddy” Combs eight months ago, claiming sexual harassment, assault, and false imprisonment.

Dawn Richards claims she was attacked by Diddy

During her first day of testimony, Richard told the jury of a time in 2009 when Combs attacked his then-girlfriend, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, with a skillet and then kicked her while she was lying in the fetal position.

“I observed Cassie being attacked,” Richard admitted on the stand. “She was attacked by Sean Combs.”

Richards, 41, said Diddy “came downstairs, screaming, belligerent, asking where his food was,” Richard said about the incident that occurred in Combs’ LA home. “[I saw] kick her in the head and beat her in front of us.”

Richard claimed that Cassie didn’t fix his food fast enough, which enraged Combs. [He] took the skillet, which held the eggs, and tried to hit Cassie with it.

“She went into the fetal position, and you could see she was … trying to hide her face and her head,” Richard revealed.

Dawn Richards said she was too frightened to intervene

Cassie, screaming while Diddy was yelling, was then dragged upstairs, where Richards heard more yelling and glass breaking. She was paralyzed with fear.

“I was scared for her, I was scared to do anything,” Dawn testified. “I was scared that if I intervened, I might get [it] worse.”

Dawn Richards claims Diddy threatened to make her disappear

Richard said that while in the studio the next day, Diddy said the argument and violence were tantamount to a “lover’s quarrel.” He also allegedly warned them of the consequences of leaking that episode publicly.

“Where he comes from, people go missing if they say things like that,” Richard recounted. “And then, he gave us flowers.”

Dawn Richards said Diddy also harassed and kidnapped her

During her testimony, the “Boomerang” singer, who became a part of Diddy’s Dirty Money after Danity Kane disbanded in 2009, also groped her, attacked her, and once had his bodyguard lock her in his luxury vehicle after an argument.

“I’ll Be Missing You” rapper in a lawsuit of subjecting her to “years of inhumane working conditions which included groping, assault, and false imprisonment.”

“Mr. Combs frequently held meetings with Ms. Richard wearing only his underwear,“ she said in the lawsuit filed in September, “despite Ms. Richard’s protests and repeated requests for him to put on clothing.”

One time, he came into the dressing room uninvited and unannounced while she was naked and groped her buttocks.

Diddy categorically denies the allegations. Her testimony resumes on Monday, May 19.