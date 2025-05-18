Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Misa Hylton on why she attended trial

Despite her physical challenges, Misa Hylton, determined and resolute, made her way into the Daniel Patrick Moynihan U.S. Courthouse to support her ex-boyfriend, Diddy, during his trial.

Sean “Diddy” Combs, 55, is facing life in prison stemming from indictments on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. These charges are part of a larger investigation into a criminal network allegedly run by Diddy.

Misa Hylton inched along slowly into the courthouse

Hylton, 51, was spotted by paparazzi on the first day of the sex trafficking trial. But she waited to tell her followers why she appeared in the Manhattan courthouse, along with their son Justin Combs, despite her physical limitations.

Misa Hylton revealed that her son, Justin, urged her to be there.”God is good all the time! Yes, I’m good, everyone. I’m on my healing journey,” Hylton penned to her nearly 600K followers. “When I suffered my injury, I had chosen to heal privately, but when my son said ‘Mommy, I need you,’ I was right there for him, walker and all. I’m a MOTHER FIRST, FOR REAL, and I am my son’s strength, and that’s just what it is. Plain and Simple.”

Hylton has not divulged publicly how she incurred her serious injuries.

She continued, saying, “Whoever doesn’t understand that simply isn’t in alignment with me or anything I’m about in life. I’m cool with that. I have a purpose-filled life that I live daily. I make an impact. I’m not concerned with insecure people attempting to project their insecurities onto me. EVER.”

After being scrutinized for dating the disgraced music mogul and bearing his child, Hylton, who shares a son with Diddy, used the moment as a teaching tool on how to conduct oneself, imploring readers not to “let this app (Instagram) rule your life.”

She also said that not everything will be a great front-page moment in one’s life.

Misa Hylton encourages all disabled people

“Every moment isn’t a glamour moment, your best highlight reel, some moments are as down to the bone as you could ever imagine. Layered and complex,” she added. “To all of my temporarily disabled and disabled people, don’t ever be ashamed of your condition or the need to use the medical tools created to assist in your healing or the way you need to move around in this world.”

She said, “If you have God in your heart, pray for us all. Be kind, use critical thinking, and hold your head high.”

Misa Hylton supported Cassie after an infamous video aired

Despite her link to Diddy via a relationship and a son, Hylton offered public support to Cassie after the infamous video of Diddy kicking and dragging the singer at the now-defunct InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles in 2016, a video that sparked widespread outrage and concern for Cassie’s safety.

“My heart goes out to her. I know exactly how she feels, and through my empathy, it has triggered my own trauma,” Hylton wrote via Instagram in May 2024. “These young people [Diddy’s children] were raised by women who want the best for them — we put God and education first and have always been united in our mutual effort to support their dreams. Two of the youngest do not have their mother here, and our duty has been to support them.”

She added, “Their father needs help, and I am praying that he truly does the personal work and receives it.”

Media and former acquaintances of Diddy claim he is a serial woman-beater. His former bodyguard told the press that Diddy once beat Hylton so severely that she had to run under a car to get away from him.