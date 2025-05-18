Ryan Coogler has vaulted to the top of Hollywood’s most sought-after directors list, thanks to Sinners, his third blockbuster film in seven years.

Following the unprecedented success of 2018’s Black Panther and its sequel Black Panther: Wakanda, Coogler has once again proven his directorial prowess with Sinners, a film that has surpassed the $300 million mark over the weekend, marking a new milestone in his already illustrious career.

‘Sinners’ was a commercial and critical blockbuster success

According to the numbers compiled by Warner Bros. and obtained by Deadline magazine, Coogler’s macabre film earned $4.4 million in the U.S. and $1.2 million internationally on Friday, May 16. This global success brings its total to $303.5 million in five weeks since its debut on April 18, a testament to its universal appeal.

Furthermore, this year, Sinners is only the fourth movie to cross the $300 million demarcation point, joining Captain America: Brave New World, A Minecraft Movie, and Ne Zha 2.

‘Sinners’ poised to become 1 of the highest-grossing horror flicks ever

The anticipation is palpable as Sinners, the Coogler masterminded period piece, is on the brink of entering the Top 10 of the highest-grossing R-rated and horror films of all time. With just a reported $11 million more needed to surpass 2016’s Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, the film will make history again.

Michael B. Jordan’s superlative performance boosts the film

The film received a superlative performance from superstar Michael B. Jordan, who plays both of the twins, Smoke and Stack Moore, who migrated back to their hometown in the Mississippi Delta from Chicago to start over. In 1932, during the apex of the nefarious Jim Crow era, the brothers opened a juke joint with the loot they stole from gangsters in Illinois. The music attracts a wandering vampire, quickly turning the area into a diabolical blood-sucking coven. This unique historical context and horror blend make Sinners a truly captivating film.

Ryan Coogler’s masterpiece, Sinners, is a unique blend of horror and history, a film that entertains and educates. It’s a must-watch for anyone interested in the intersection of these two genres. The film has been universally lauded as a critical and commercial blockbuster, imbuing the savage seduction of vampire lore with rich period drama. It has already broken the record for an R-rated film in April and looks to make more history in the ensuing weeks.