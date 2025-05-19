Elevated moments: A visit to Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City is a place where contrasts become harmony. The first moment you lay eyes on the towering mountains that cradle the city, you understand why Utah’s motto is “Life Elevated.” No skyscraper could compete with that kind of majesty. As my plane descended, the landscape felt cinematic—clean lines of snow-capped ridges cutting into a crystal sky. Then came the sign: “Welcome to Utah, Life Elevated.” A fitting prologue.

Salt Lake City is immaculate—quiet, even serene. But don’t mistake its stillness for dullness. The city pulses with charm and character that’s as genuine as the smiles from locals. It’s the kind of place where everyone somehow knows someone you just met, and that connection is embraced. As Ryan from Visit Salt Lake explained after I unknowingly met my Uber driver’s cousin at a restaurant, “You’ve had your first Small Lake City experience.”

Day one: Flavor and frequency

My introduction to the city’s flavor began at HallPass, Utah’s first-ever food hall located at The Gateway. Hog & Tradition BBQ was my first stop—a two-meat plate featuring chicharrón (pork belly) and brisket, served with beans, rice, and sweet plantains. The chicharrón, paired with a creamy avocado sauce, was indulgent and bold, while the plantains were perfectly caramelized. The setting buzzed with local energy, both familiar and fresh.

That evening, I ventured to the Kilby Block Party, a music festival that began in 2019 as a tribute to Kilby Court, Salt Lake’s iconic all-ages venue. What started as a one-day celebration has evolved into a four-day cultural touchstone, drawing 25,000 attendees a day. This year, legends like DEVO and New Order took the stage, reminding everyone why this festival is so revered. But beyond the big names, the heart of Kilby lies in its community—local bands, indie fans, and a sense that this was everyone’s party.

Day two: Art that speaks boldly

Salt Lake City may have a conservative reputation, but its art scene tells a much more layered story. At the Utah Museum of Contemporary Art (UMOCA), I found work that was as courageous as it was captivating. On the first floor, Out Loud 2025, an exhibition of LGBTQ+ artists, offered reflections on identity, belonging, and beauty through mediums ranging from sculpture to photography. The pieces carried emotional weight, and more importantly, they resonated with unfiltered honesty.

The Factory UMOCA Gala 2025 Art Auction Exhibition paid homage to Utah’s history with vivid, color-rich works evoking the rugged elegance of the American West. Downstairs, two powerful exhibitions—2025 NCECA Annual: True and Real and the NCECA Juried Student Art Exhibition—stood in stark contrast to the rise of AI, grounding viewers in the tactile, expressive world of clay and ceramics. One standout: A Ukrainian Childhood by Sasha Barrett, a footlocker filled with gray soccer balls—a metaphor for lost innocence amid war. Another, Insurrection by Kyle and Kelly Phelps, unpacked the political tremors of January 6th through stark, textured storytelling. UMOCA doesn’t whisper—it speaks boldly and with purpose.

Genealogy and discovery

Next, I stopped by the FamilySearch Library, a hidden gem for anyone curious about their lineage. This free public resource provides access to global genealogical records and on-site experts to help visitors piece together their history. With a bit of digging, I unearthed a connection to Haiti in my own family tree—an unexpectedly moving moment that reminded me how rooted identity can feel when you find the threads that tie past to present.

Day three: Dining with intention

Brunch at Urban Hill in the Post District was a masterclass in modern fine dining. The space, crafted by Semple Brown, blends urban polish with warmth. Executive Chef Nick Zocco’s steak and eggs proved that simplicity can still impress when executed with precision and quality. Urban Hill brings together the essence of mountain cuisine and world-class technique—offering not just a meal, but a culinary experience.

Later, on the advice of another Uber driver (a reliable source in this town), I went to Red Iguana, a local institution known for its mole. I deviated slightly, choosing a carne asada burrito and chicken tacos. Both dishes were bursting with authenticity—tender, flavorful, and as vibrant as the murals lining the restaurant walls.

Final bite: Fusion and farewell in the Maven District

Before heading to the airport, I made one last stop that perfectly encapsulated Salt Lake City’s spirit of innovation and cultural pride: Tandoori Taqueria, tucked into the vibrant Maven District—a neighborhood known for its high concentration of woman-owned businesses and creative entrepreneurial energy.

The setting was laid-back yet purposeful, much like the city itself. I ordered the Tika Tika tacos—a standout dish that marries the bold flavors of Indian cuisine with the casual genius of street tacos. Juicy, marinated tandoori chicken tucked into perfectly toasted tortillas was layered with a zesty slaw and a spiced yogurt crema that added just the right amount of heat and tang. The flavors were rich, balanced, and utterly craveable—a true culinary mic drop to end the trip.

While there, I had the chance to speak with Ripple Desai, one of the owners of Tandoori Taqueria. When asked what she thinks makes Salt Lake City so special, she smiled and said: “I think people’s desire to want to be here. They see it as somewhere they work, but also somewhere they live. They enjoy being here—the outdoors, the culture, the food, the people. I think people enjoy being here for more than just one focus. Also, we don’t want people knowing how great it is here. We like it staying like Small Lake City… so yeah. Come back for tacos.”

That sentiment sums up Salt Lake perfectly: it’s a city that thrives in its duality—urban yet outdoorsy, progressive yet grounded, intimate yet expansive. It’s a place where the people are not just living—they’re thriving, collaborating, and constantly elevating what it means to call a place home.

And yes, Ripple—I’ll definitely be back for the tacos.

City in bloom

Salt Lake City is a city in motion. Construction cranes dot the skyline, signaling progress, but it never feels like it’s shedding its soul in the process. It balances its small-town intimacy with metropolitan ambition. And above all, it knows exactly who it is. The people here are kind, intentional, and open. Whether you’re drawn to outdoor adventures, culinary exploration, or culture that challenges convention, there’s something for everyone.

Salt Lake welcomes you and it invites you to elevate.