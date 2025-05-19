Courtney B. Vance shares proven secret to happy marriage

Courtney B. Vance and Angela Bassett’s relationship is founded on “mutual respect”. Their marriage stands as one of Hollywood’s most enduring partnerships, defying the industry’s typically high divorce rate.

The 65-year-old actor has been married to Angela, 66, since 1997, and he’s revealed the secret to their happy marriage. The couple’s longevity has become increasingly rare in entertainment circles.

“It’s really about when my wife is happy, the land is happy. So I just try to [go], ‘Does this work for you, baby?’ It doesn’t work … we’re not doing that. And I think it’s the mutual respect,” Courtney explained to People. Relationship experts confirm that mutual respect ranks among the top predictors of marital satisfaction.

The loved-up couple always make sure to communicate their feelings about any big decisions. Their commitment to open dialogue has helped them navigate both personal challenges and the pressures of dual Hollywood careers.

“You gotta talk about [it] and figure out which way … [you] want to go,” said the actor – who first met Angela at Yale’s drama school in the early 80s. Their initial meeting at this prestigious institution created a foundation of shared experiences and artistic values.

Angela previously claimed that finding the “right” person is the key to wedded bliss. Her perspective aligns with relationship research showing compatibility and shared values significantly outweigh other factors in predicting marriage success.

“Staying together so long, whether in the industry or not, I think the important thing is that you gotta marry the right person. Make sure you’re both looking in the same direction, basically,” the actress explained to People. Relationship counselors often cite this “shared vision” as critical for navigating life’s inevitable challenges together.

The ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It‘ star added that couples should both recognize and respect each other’s individual wishes. Her breakthrough role in that biopic came early in their relationship, testing how they would handle fame imbalances.

“You’re not clones of each other, but you have similar or closest similar belief systems and, you know, pleasant personalities. Because we all have strengths, strengths and weaknesses, and we want to support one another,” said Angela – who has 19-year-old twins Bronwyn and Slater with Courtney. The couple welcomed their twins via surrogate, adding another dimension to their relationship journey.

“But I think also recognizing that we are each individuals, we have our individual dreams and desires and hopes and ways of doing things,” she added. This philosophy has allowed both actors to pursue demanding careers while maintaining their family unit as the priority.

Meanwhile, Angela previously revealed that she’ll support her kids if they follow her into the movie business. Parenting experts note that this unconditional support approach helps children develop confidence regardless of their chosen path.

The film star will always support her children, irrespective of what they do in their careers. Both Vance and Bassett have maintained this parental philosophy despite their own success in the highly competitive entertainment industry.

“They want to follow the success, but whether it be acting, I don’t get any clues to that right now. It’s a little music, a little sports. But whatever they want to do, I support them,” she told People. Their parenting approach emphasizes independence while providing guidance from their extensive industry experience.

Throughout their marriage, Vance and Bassett have weathered numerous challenges together, including the intensity of Hollywood scrutiny, career fluctuations, and personal losses. Their resilience through difficult times has strengthened their bond.

Their professional accomplishments during their marriage are equally impressive, with both actors receiving critical acclaim for their performances across film and television. They’ve built successful careers while nurturing a lasting partnership.

Friends of the couple often cite their unwavering support for each other’s careers as another key to their marital success. Rather than competing professionally, they’ve consistently celebrated each other’s achievements, creating a partnership where individual success strengthens their bond.

The couple’s approach to balancing family life with demanding careers has become a model for other entertainment industry couples. Their dedication to communication, mutual respect, and supporting individual growth while maintaining shared goals demonstrates that lasting relationships are possible even in the spotlight.