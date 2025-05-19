DDG answers Soulja Boy’s challenge to box over Halle Bailey

Rap star Soulja Boy vows to avenge the alleged beating and abuse that Halle Bailey allegedly suffered by her ex-boyfriend, rapper DDG.

Soulja stormed after DDG to issue a challenge to box as a form of punishment and retribution for Bailey for the alleged punishment that he inflicted on her.

Soulja Boy demands to meet DDG in the boxing ring

“You know how to fight, right? You a boxer, right? Let’s get in the f—-ing ring b—h ass n—a,” Soulja barked on Instagram Live for his 7.8 million followers according to AllHipHop. Soulja then requested that champion boxer Adin Ross help set it up. “I’ll beat your b—h a–,” he added. “Putting your hands on the Little Mermaid, n—a… F–k you and your whole family.”

The “Kiss Me Through the Phone” rapper, 34, became enraged when he found out that Bailey filed for a restraining order against DDG, accusing the father of their child, Halo, of putting hands on her and inflicting emotional abuse as well. Soulja was, in effect, demanding to defend the woman’s honor for injuring the Little Mermaid actress.

DDG fires back at Soulja Boy

It didn’t long for DDG to get wind of Soulja’s dare and snapped back with a brutal swipe at Soulja’s widely reported drug use and addictions in years past.

“Soulja Boy on another heroin rant,” DDG said to his 6.6 million Instagram followers in a livestream. “We gotta get that man clean. That heroin is f—ing him up,”

DDG added that “Soulja Boy you can’t fight, so stop tryna act like you wanna fight me, n—a. You just talking s–t. You was supposed to fight Chris Brown 5 years ago, n—a still ain’t do it.”

DDG cooked Soulja Boy just last week

The rapper born in Pontiac, Mich., as Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. also scorched the “Crank Dat” rapper after he first criticized DDG for allegedly beating her.

“Soulja Boy is poor. He’s poor. Ain’t cranked that since we was yay high, buddy,” he said on IG. “I will buy you. Couldn’t get next to me. We know you got crackhead teeth under them veneers. It’s just certain n—-s that was like saying s–t just to like feed off of your misfortune. Especially n—-s like that. You don’t want to go to war with me on this internet.”

Soulja has yet to respond to DDG’s claims that he cannot fight, but knowing Soulja’s pugnacious personality, it won’t be long before he claps back again.