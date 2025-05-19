Denzel Washington went volcanic on a photographer while walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in the South of France on Monday, May 19.
Washington was having a conversation with director Spike Lee, while A$AP Rocky was fast approaching the preeminent actor, as the trio prepared to premiere their latest film, Highest 2 Lowest.
The two-time Academy Award winner for Glory and Training Day was occupied by his two companions when a photographer made the mistake of grabbing Washington’s arm to get his attention, TMZ reports.
That was all it took for Washington to take off like a rocket at the photographer in question. Washington pointed his finger in the face of the photog while yelling “Stop!” as the veins in his neck were clearly visible from a distance.
Ignoring Washington’s command by laughing in his face, the Equalizer franchise star continued flaming the man with his finger centimeters away from his face.
This is not the first time recently that Washington had to check wayward photographers. He went off on a group of them at the Museum of Modern Art in New York last October.
Later on in the day, Washington was taken by surprise when he was bestowed an honorary Palme d’Or honor from inside the theater before the film’s premiere.
After showing the audience the highlights of his incomparable career, festival chief Thierry Frémaux addressed the crowd to give Washington the prestigious honor.
“It’s a very special day,” he said, according to Deadline. “Denzel, because you are here, we want to make something special for you … it’s a kind of way for us to tell you our adoration, what you have done in cinema. Nobody knows about that except Spike Lee, who wrote me to do that.”
Lee then approached the podium next to Washington to present the coveted award to his longtime friend and cinematic collaborator. Lee and Washington have worked together on Mo’ Better Blues, Malcolm X, He Got Game, Inside Man and now Highest 2 Lowest.
“This is my brother right here. I love him, I love him. I’m glad you’re here where all the people love you too,” Lee told him.
Washington’s exterior, which was icy on the red carpet, melted on the stage inside this impressive edifice at Cannes.
“This is a total surprise for me so I’m a little emotional, but from the bottom of my heart, I thank you all,” Washington said to the crowd. “It was a great opportunity to collaborate with my brother once again — brother from another mother, Spike.”
The American Gangster star continued: “To be here once again in Cannes, you know, we’re a very privileged group in this room that we get to make movies and wear tuxedos and nice clothes and dress up and get paid for it as well,” he added, prompting laughter from his peers. “You know, we’re just blessed beyond measure, I’m blessed beyond measure, and from the bottom of my heart, I thank you all. Thank you.”
According to the movie’s website, Highest 2 Lowest is a reimagining of the 1963 Japanese thriller High and Low. The film revolves around David King (Washington), a successful executive who becomes an extortion victim when a kidnapper mixes up his son (Aubrey Joseph) with his driver’s kid and holds him for ransom.
Jeffrey Wright, who has won a Golden Globe, Emmy, and Tony Award, stars in the film as the chauffeur.
Highest 2 Lowest is scheduled to drop in theaters on Aug. 22 and stream on Apple TV+ in September.