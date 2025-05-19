Later on in the day, Washington was taken by surprise when he was bestowed an honorary Palme d’Or honor from inside the theater before the film’s premiere.

After showing the audience the highlights of his incomparable career, festival chief Thierry Frémaux addressed the crowd to give Washington the prestigious honor.

“It’s a very special day,” he said, according to Deadline. “Denzel, because you are here, we want to make something special for you … it’s a kind of way for us to tell you our adoration, what you have done in cinema. Nobody knows about that except Spike Lee, who wrote me to do that.”

Lee then approached the podium next to Washington to present the coveted award to his longtime friend and cinematic collaborator. Lee and Washington have worked together on Mo’ Better Blues, Malcolm X, He Got Game, Inside Man and now Highest 2 Lowest.

“This is my brother right here. I love him, I love him. I’m glad you’re here where all the people love you too,” Lee told him.

Washington’s exterior, which was icy on the red carpet, melted on the stage inside this impressive edifice at Cannes.

“This is a total surprise for me so I’m a little emotional, but from the bottom of my heart, I thank you all,” Washington said to the crowd. “It was a great opportunity to collaborate with my brother once again — brother from another mother, Spike.”

The American Gangster star continued: “To be here once again in Cannes, you know, we’re a very privileged group in this room that we get to make movies and wear tuxedos and nice clothes and dress up and get paid for it as well,” he added, prompting laughter from his peers. “You know, we’re just blessed beyond measure, I’m blessed beyond measure, and from the bottom of my heart, I thank you all. Thank you.”

According to the movie’s website, Highest 2 Lowest is a reimagining of the 1963 Japanese thriller High and Low. The film revolves around David King (Washington), a successful executive who becomes an extortion victim when a kidnapper mixes up his son (Aubrey Joseph) with his driver’s kid and holds him for ransom.

Jeffrey Wright, who has won a Golden Globe, Emmy, and Tony Award, stars in the film as the chauffeur.

Highest 2 Lowest is scheduled to drop in theaters on Aug. 22 and stream on Apple TV+ in September.