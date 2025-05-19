Joe Biden’s prostate cancer: What Black men should learn

Former President Joe Biden has recently been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has metastasized to his bones. This diagnosis, confirmed by his office, follows a doctor’s visit prompted by urinary symptoms. Biden, 82, faces a significant health challenge that has raised concerns about his well-being and future.

Understanding prostate cancer

Prostate cancer is the second-most common cancer among men, with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reporting that approximately 13 out of every 100 men will develop this disease during their lifetime. Age is the most significant risk factor, with the likelihood of developing prostate cancer increasing as men grow older. Biden’s diagnosis, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 out of 10, indicates a high-grade cancer that has a rapid potential for spreading.

Black men are disproportionately affected by prostate cancer, compared to other races, and are also more likely to be diagnosed at an advanced stage. Because of the higher risk and poorer outcomes it is more important that Black men be screened earlier.

ZERO Prostate Cancer offers support groups for Black men with prostate cancer.

Diagnosis and treatment options

Following the diagnosis, Biden and his family are currently exploring treatment options. The cancer’s hormone sensitivity suggests that it may be manageable, which offers a glimmer of hope. The former president’s medical team is likely to consider various therapies that could help control the disease and improve his quality of life.

Political context and public reaction

Biden’s diagnosis comes nearly a year after he withdrew from the 2024 presidential election, amid growing concerns about his health and age. As the oldest individual to hold the U.S. presidency, Biden has faced scrutiny regarding his fitness for office, particularly following a widely criticized debate performance against Donald Trump. His withdrawal led to Vice President Kamala Harris being nominated as the Democratic candidate.

In light of Biden’s health news, expressions of support have poured in from both sides of the political aisle. Democratic Representative Ro Khanna shared his prayers on social media, emphasizing Biden and First Lady Jill Biden’s resilience. Even Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, known for her frequent criticism of Biden, extended her prayers, reflecting a moment of unity amid political divides.

“Praying for @JoeBiden and his family to defeat the cancer he’s recently been diagnosed with. He and Jill have always been fighters and I am confident they will meet this challenge with grit and grace.” — Ro Khanna

Biden’s public profile and advocacy

Since leaving the White House, Biden has maintained a relatively low public profile. However, he made a notable appearance at a conference for advocates and representatives for the disabled in Chicago earlier this year. Additionally, he participated in a BBC interview, marking his first since leaving office, where he discussed the challenges of stepping back from the 2024 race.

In May, Biden appeared on The View, where he addressed claims of cognitive decline during his final year in office. His commitment to cancer research remains strong, as he relaunched the Cancer Moonshot initiative in 2022, aiming to significantly reduce cancer deaths by 2047. This advocacy is deeply personal for Biden, who lost his eldest son, Beau, to brain cancer in 2015.