Latto incites debate for saying she slept with few people

Rapper Latto is flowing against the currents of hip hop by boasting to the world that she has a low body count, meaning she claims she has had sexual relations with only a few men in her life.

Latto is unbothered by folks’ opinions

The Columbus, Ohio, native remains unbothered as the criticisms and skepticism mount against her. She has bragged on numerous tracks that she can count on one hand the number of men that she has engaged in sexual activity with.

Some fans don’t believe Latto’s claim

Many hip-hop heads look askance at the 26-year-old Latto, whose birth name is Alyssa Michelle Stephens, saying that she is either being performative or lying about her sexual proclivities for clout. Others, like social media influencer and content creator Tylil James, wonder why Latto keeps broaching the subject. He actually wants the “Big Energy” emcee to stop claiming she doesn’t engage in gratuitous sex, which incited a strong reaction from some female fans.

Latto’s low body count claim incites passionate debate

Bragging about her low body count incited passionate debate on social media, with one fan opining on the Neighborhood Watch, “I like Latto, but her personality seems performative in this vid,” as another person disbelieves the raptress. “Still don’t believe her lol,” the second one said.

Latto sparked serious conversation on social media.

“It’s the fact that she does it to make other women that have a higher body count feel beneath her,” said one fan.

“Now throw a band in front of her and watch what she’ll do 😂,” added another, ip if someone throws enough money at her that she would do anything.”

“Dating, talking, hanging with someone doesn’t mean ur sleeping with them!!! A low body count is a Brag, like guys brag on a high body count!!!!!! Period!!”

“You can’t pop yo ish if you got 3 bodies but he slept with a graveyard. 😂😂”

“Shoutout to the ladies with low body count 🫡😁💪🏾”

“That is a flex tho”

“If yall body count high, just say that 😂 no one else cares one way or another.”

“Not EVEY WOMAN got a high body count and saying they lying about they body count is diabolical.”

There were others on YouTube who chimed in and took both Latto’s and Tylil’s sides:

“Period latto!! As long as ya man believes you thats all that matters,” exclaimed one fan, while another was dismissive and yawned at Latto, saying, “nobody cares if you got a high or low body count tho, I kinda agree with tylill here.”

A third respondent lauds Latto for exercising restraint when it comes to sex: “Dats a flex now dayz! Low body count hard to find…”