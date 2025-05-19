Mel B swears by daily ‘brain breaks’

Mel B needs “brain breaks” where she takes time out on her own. These intentional pauses have become a fundamental part of her wellness routine, allowing her to reset and recharge.

The Spice Girls singer – who has Phoenix, 26, Angel, 18, and Madison, 13, from previous relationships – is very content living on her farm in Yorkshire, North England, but knows it is important to look after her mental health by giving herself space to “breathe and feel”, whether that is going on a solo holiday or simply retreating to a remote part of her estate where her kids and fiance Rory McPhee can’t get hold of her easily. Her approach highlights the growing recognition of solitude as a vital component of maintaining mental equilibrium.

“I make sure I have my brain breaks where I go to Thailand by myself. I go up to my farm without my phone so my kids or fiancé can’t contact me unless they come all the way up to [a different] field,” she told Us Weekly magazine. This digital disconnection represents a deliberate boundary-setting practice that many mental health professionals now advocate.

“I make space to be able to breathe and feel and sit.” Her description encapsulates the essence of mindfulness that has become increasingly valued in our hyperconnected world.

The 49-year-old star’s farm has come a long way since she bought it last year and, sharing her space with three goats, chickens, ducks and two “massive” Rottweilers has given her peace. The therapeutic relationship between humans and animals has long been recognized for its calming effects on the nervous system.

Mel – who also plans to get horses – said: “I’m getting to know myself more and more, especially where I’ve come from, feeling so unconfident and unworthy. I’ve managed to figure out my little road to a peaceful place… I feel safe at all times…” Her journey reflects the profound transformation that can come from creating a haven aligned with one’s true self.

“When I bought the farm originally [in 2024], it was just a little barn that had no running water or electricity.” The renovation process itself has been part of her healing journey, creating something beautiful from basic beginnings.

“I just feel like sometimes animals are nicer than people.” This sentiment resonates with many who find comfort in the unconditional presence that animals offer.

By Mel‘s side is usually her eight-year-old “emotional support” dog, Yorkshire terrier and Chihuahua mix Cookie. Small companion animals often provide consistent comfort during challenging times.

But she joked: “She shakes more than I shake, so who’s supporting who?” This humorous observation highlights the reciprocal nature of human-animal relationships.

The ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge believes her animals are “just spiritual.” This perspective acknowledges the deeper connection many experience with animals beyond mere companionship.

She said: “They’re very spiritual, very sensitive…” Her observation reflects growing awareness of animals’ capacity for emotional intelligence and intuitive responses to human needs.

“[I like to] sit amongst my chickens and just relax.” This simple practice exemplifies how everyday interactions with nature can become meditative experiences.

Mel will turn 50 later this month but she isn’t too worried about the milestone birthday. Her attitude demonstrates the evolving perspective on aging, particularly among women in the entertainment industry.

“I’m getting to know myself more and more. I’ve really had to work on that, and I’m going to be working on that for the rest of my life. I’m ever-evolving. I like myself. So 50, even though it’s a big thing, I’m like, bring it on,” she said. This self-acceptance represents a significant shift from earlier periods in her life.

As Mel approaches this milestone birthday, she embodies a growing cultural movement that values inner peace and authentic living. Her farm has become both a physical sanctuary and a symbolic representation of her journey toward wholeness after navigating challenging periods in her life.

The contrast between her current peaceful existence and her high-energy public persona as “Scary Spice” underscores the importance of creating balance. Her openness about mental health contributes to destigmatizing these conversations, especially important as research continues to show rising anxiety levels globally.

For fans who grew up with the Spice Girls‘ “Girl Power” message, Mel’s evolution offers an expanded definition of empowerment—one that includes knowing when to step back, rest, and prioritize one’s wellbeing in addition to pursuing professional success.