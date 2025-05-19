Tiffany Haddish breaks down her money dating rule

Tiffany Haddish wants to date a successful business owner. The comedian has become increasingly selective about her romantic prospects following her successful career in Hollywood.

The 45-year-old actress — who was married to William Stewart from 2008 until 2013 and dated rapper Common from 2020 until 2021 — is currently single but has strict financial criteria she wants from a new partner, including a good credit score, an Employer Identification Number (EIN) and their own staff within their company. These specific requirements reflect her business-minded approach to relationships after years in the entertainment industry.

“There are people that want to be special in my life, but they don’t meet the qualifications,” she told ‘Extra’. Her candid approach to dating has resonated with many women seeking financial stability in relationships.

“The qualifications for someone to be that special guy is the credit score has to be over 675 because … I’m a firm believer that credit score shows a lot about a person, and if a bank wouldn’t be willing to give you a loan for a home, why would I be willing to let you be in my body?” Financial experts note that credit scores in this range are generally considered good by most lending institutions.

“You got to have an EIN number, okay? And he has to have employees … If you don’t know what an EIN number is, that just means you’re an employee.” An EIN is a federal tax identification number assigned to businesses, indicating Haddish’s preference for entrepreneurs and business owners.

On Saturday, May 17, Haddish co-hosted her third Annual Adult prom with Jo Koy to raise money for the She Ready Foundation, which supports young people in foster care, and the Girls Trip star admitted it is a cause that is particularly important to her because of her own upbringing. The foundation has helped numerous foster youth since its establishment.

“It’s a great cause we’re raising money for these foster youth to help them get the education they need, the housing, the life skills they need,” she said. Support organizations like Haddish’s foundation provide crucial resources for young people transitioning out of the foster care system.

“I grew up in a foster care system, and I wish there was somebody like me that could have been supported and guided me or at least given me some of the skills that I needed. I had to learn the hard way.” Haddish’s personal experience in foster care has fueled her passion for helping others in similar situations.

Meanwhile, Haddish recently admitted she got thrown out of ballet class for swearing. This revelation showcased another facet of her straightforward personality.

“I auditioned for a ballet-style dance film and I did not get hired. But I also got kicked out of ballet class,” she told Us Weekly magazine. Ballet training is renowned for its emphasis on discipline and traditional etiquette.

Asked why she was thrown out, she admitted: “For cussing. That s–t hurts!” The physical demands of ballet include positions that can be challenging for beginners and professionals alike.

But Haddish still enjoys watching ballet. The classical art form combines athletic skill with artistic expression.

“I go to ballet. I go to the recital just to, like, smite the teacher,” she said. These performances allow dancers to showcase their skills and progress to audiences.

And the Haunted Mansion star enjoys other dance classes, even if she isn’t “good” at it. Dance provides both physical benefits and creative expression for many celebrities.

“I do it at home alone all the time. I’m not good at it,” she shared candidly. Private practice is common among those who enjoy dance but prefer not to perform publicly.

“I take barre classes. That’s my jam!” Barre workouts have become increasingly popular, with more than 700 dedicated studios across the United States.

Haddish’s transparency about both her dating preferences and personal challenges continues to endear her to fans worldwide. Her work with foster youth through the She Ready Foundation represents an important aspect of her life beyond entertainment. The Annual Adult Prom has become a significant fundraising event that combines Haddish’s love of celebration with her commitment to supporting young people in need.

Despite her fame and success, Haddish remains connected to her roots and uses her platform to address issues close to her heart. Her dating criteria, while specific, reflect her journey toward finding a partner who matches her ambition and business acumen. This balance of professional success and personal authenticity has become a hallmark of Haddish’s public persona.