50 Cent trolls Diddy for allegedly paying for supporters

Rapper-turned-TV show creator 50 Cent is keeping his foot on Diddy’s neck by making fun of folks allegedly being paid to support him at his sex trafficking trial.

A TikTok user posted a video on May 20 showing a group of people assembled outside the federal courthouse in Manhattan where Diddy is being tried. The dozen or so folks wore black T-shirts with the phrase “Free Diddy” stenciled in all caps and white lettering.

Diddy or his associates allegedly paying for support

The original TikTok video by Emilie Hagen initially brought attention to the alleged situation, as she gave a firsthand account of the scene.

Hagen can be heard claiming, “So, these are all paid protesters, you can get $20 an hour if you wear a T-shirt.” She also spoke to an unidentified observer who said a woman tried to convince her to don a T-shirt for a “Diddy coin,” but she declined.