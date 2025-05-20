50 Cent trolls Diddy for allegedly paying for supporters

Rapper-turned-TV show creator 50 Cent is keeping his foot on Diddy’s neck by making fun of folks allegedly being paid to support him at his sex trafficking trial.
A TikTok user posted a video on May 20 showing a group of people assembled outside the federal courthouse in Manhattan where Diddy is being tried. The dozen or so folks wore black T-shirts with the phrase “Free Diddy” stenciled in all caps and white lettering.
Diddy or his associates allegedly paying for support
The original TikTok video by Emilie Hagen initially brought attention to the alleged situation, as she gave a firsthand account of the scene.
Hagen can be heard claiming, “So, these are all paid protesters, you can get $20 an hour if you wear a T-shirt.” She also spoke to an unidentified observer who said a woman tried to convince her to don a T-shirt for a “Diddy coin,” but she declined.
@emilieknowseverything
50 Cent, of course, added his acidic humor
Fifty, of course, found out about and then came his customary caustic and biting sarcasm aimed at his disgraced archenemy.
“Diddy paying people to wear Free Diddy shirts is diabolical,” Fifty told his 35 million Instagram followers. “But $20 a hour ain’t bad. I might go throw that on for a hour tomorrow.”
The optics of paying for the support campaign only opened Diddy up to further ridicule, satire, and mockery as he faces life imprisonment if he is convicted on all three charges of sex trafficking, RICO, and prostitution.
Combs’ federal trial has included a number of bombshell revelations, as testimony from Casandra “Cassie” Ventura Fine, singer Dawn Richards, Cassie’s mother, and others have included allegations ranging from accounts of alleged sexual abuse, violence, drug use, beatings, and veiled death threats.
Fans joined in on the fun and jokes about the ‘Free Diddy’ shirts
Fifty’s followers also took turns making fun of the Diddy supporters in the comments section:
- “Send me one, I wear it …”
- “Diddy coin: Free access to the next freak off 😂”
- “Job opportunities 😂”
- “👀, Well maybe some homeless people could benefit”
- “Do they offer over time 🤣😭”
- “Guess the feens got a job til December”
- “What time does it start and is it in cash or cash app 😂😂😂😂”
- “A lot of broke ass people grab that 20 bucks lol”
- “Oh jeez… God just poured the lava on all the blah that’s we’ve had to deal with. This isn’t even funny.”