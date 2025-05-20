Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks ranks top 10 on Fast Casual list

In a world where the journey is often just as powerful as the destination, Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks is living proof that grit, vision, and community can turn humble beginnings into a national legacy. What started in a 700-square-foot gas station in Dunwoody, Georgia, is now a full-blown franchise empire. And now, the brand just made history.

Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks has officially ranked No. 6 on Fast Casual’s 2025 “Top 100 Movers & Shakers” list, becoming the first majority Black-owned cheesesteak brand to crack the industry’s top tier. But the recognition doesn’t stop there—President Jessie Bray also earned a spot among the Top 25 Fast Casual Executives, solidifying the team’s leadership status in a competitive culinary space.

Founder and CEO Derrick Hayes, a West Philly native who named the brand after his late father, didn’t just build a business—he sparked a movement.

“As one of the youngest Black men to ever make the Top 100 list, the impact and inspiration this award will have on future entrepreneurs is not lost on me,” Hayes shared. “This is about purpose, passion, and proving what’s possible.”

The national spotlight first hit when Philly legend Eve gave a shoutout to the food on social media. From there, Big Dave’s grew into a cultural staple, feeding fans inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Orlando’s Kia Center, and multiple Southeastern locations spanning Georgia, Florida, the Carolinas, and beyond.

Still 100% self-funded and independently built, Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks isn’t just a fan favorite—it’s a blueprint. With plans to lock in 100 new franchise locations by the end of 2025, Hayes and Bray are scaling smart, with a model rooted in flavor, strategy, and culture.

“Being recognized as a top innovator confirms that what we’re building matters—not just to our team, but to the industry at large,” said Bray. “We’re not just selling cheesesteaks—we’re creating legacy.”

The Fast Casual Top 100 isn’t just about sales—it’s about innovation, cultural influence, and the brands that are redefining what it means to lead. Big Dave’s fits that mold perfectly, combining tech-forward decisions with old-school community values and Philly-inspired soul.

Big Dave’s isn’t just a restaurant—it’s a movement built on purpose, powered by passion, and proudly representing Black excellence on a national stage.

Follow the flavor at @bigdavescheesesteaks and stay locked in with more culture-forward business stories at RollingOut.com.