Bobby Brown turned to therapy after heartbreaking loss

Bobby Brown has been in therapy to “work through” his grief after the deaths of his two children Bobbi Kristina Brown and Bobby Brown Jr. and former wife Whitney Houston. Mental health experts note that seeking professional help is crucial when dealing with multiple tragic losses.

The 56-year-old singer explained that he decided to see a therapist to cope with the grief that came with loss of his daughter and son in 2015 and 2020 at the ages of 22 and 28 from drowning and drug intoxication and a drug overdose respectively, as well as the passing of the ‘I Will Always Love You’ singer in 2012 at the age of 48. Research shows that men are typically less likely to seek mental health support, making Brown’s openness particularly significant.

Speaking on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ on Monday, May 19, Bobby said: “Lots of prayer, first and foremost, that absolutely took me to the point where I accepted therapy in my life. I accepted going to a therapist and really working out all of the issues that I had within me.” His appearance on the talk show marked one of several recent public discussions about his grief journey.

Brown also revealed that the support of his wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown and his five remaining children – son Landon, 38, daughter La’Princia, 35, from his previous relationships with Melika Williams and Kim Ward respectively and son Cassius, 15, and daughters Bodhi, 9, and Hendrix, 8, from his current marriage – has helped him heal through tragic times. Family support systems are often cited by psychologists as crucial components in the recovery process.

“Also, just family… being there for me when I was down and when I wasn’t feeling right and when times got hard,” Bobby said. “They’re still there because it doesn’t stop. It’s not like it just goes away. It’s gonna be with you forever, but it’s about dealing with it and really paying attention to yourself. Paying attention to how you’re feeling that day and letting somebody know how you’re feeling that day. You know, not keeping it inside.” Grief counselors emphasize that acknowledging rather than suppressing emotions is essential for healing.

The New Edition star was married to Whitney from 1992 until they divorced in 2007 and revealed that he still misses the music icon, with whom he had Bobbi Kristina. Their relationship was famously documented in various media, including documentaries that explored their time together.

“She taught me a lot, about life and love and about living right… she is definitely loved and missed in my heart,” Bobby said. Despite their divorce, Brown has consistently spoken of Houston with respect in the years following her passing.

The star previously revealed that he still sees his late children in his dreams. Dream specialists note that such experiences are common among those grieving and can sometimes provide comfort during the healing process.

He told People in 2022: “I always see them at beaches or in fields. They’re running away, but they’re laughing. And they’re always together. I didn’t have many dreams about Bobbi Kris before Bobby Jr died. But then all of a sudden – floods of dreams.” Psychological research suggests that dreams can be a way for the subconscious to process grief.

Brown‘s willingness to speak openly about his mental health journey represents a shift from his earlier public persona. As a founding member of New Edition and a successful solo artist, Brown was known for his confident stage presence during the height of his career in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Health professionals note that the compound nature of Brown’s losses creates particularly complex grief that often requires professional intervention. By sharing his experience with therapy, Brown joins other celebrities helping to normalize mental health treatment.

His story also highlights the ongoing nature of grief, which mental health experts describe not as something to “get over” but rather to integrate into one’s life in a healthy way. Through his candid discussions, Brown provides an important example of resilience and the possibility of finding healing even after experiencing devastating personal losses.