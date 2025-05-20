Essence Fest adds major artists to its 2025 celebration

The Essence Festival of Culture has announced an expansive musical lineup for its 2025 concert series. The lineup features iconic headliners and special collaborative performances that promise to make this year’s festival one of the most memorable. The Essence Festival of Culture will be held at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center and Caesars Superdome from July 4-6 in New Orleans.

Philadelphia royalty takes center stage

The festival will showcase “Jill Scott & Friends,” an exceptional performance celebrating Philadelphia’s rich musical heritage. Grammy-winning neo-soul pioneer Jill Scott will share the stage with legendary vocalist Patti LaBelle and powerhouse singer Jazmine Sullivan, creating a historic moment of Philadelphia’s finest musical talents across generations.

Master P’s farewell performance

Hip-hop mogul Master P has announced his final festival performance will take place at Essence 2025. The No Limit Records founder will be joined by label mainstays Mia X and Silkk the Shocker for a nostalgic celebration of the iconic label’s impact on Southern hip-hop. Complementing this historic send-off, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, R&B group Dru Hill, and singer-songwriter Keri Hilson will also perform during this special segment.

Jermaine Dupri’s tribute to Quincy Jones

Music producer Jermaine Dupri will curate a special homage to music legend Quincy Jones, featuring diverse performers spanning multiple genres. The tribute will include performances by Tyrese, Al B. Sure!, Robin Thicke, female groups SWV and Xscape, alongside hip-hop acts The Pharcyde and Mobb Deep, showcasing Jones’ far-reaching influence across the musical landscape.

Essence’s main stage headliners

The main stage will welcome an impressive roster of additional performers representing the best in R&B, hip-hop, and soul. The lineup includes 12-time Grammy winner Babyface, neo-soul pioneer Erykah Badu, and contemporary R&B voices Ari Lennox and Summer Walker.

Emerging international artists Psiryn and Moliy, hip-hop legend Doug E. Fresh, reggae icon Buju Banton, rising rap star GloRilla, and soul veterans The Isley Brothers are also slated to perform. Hip-hop luminary Nas, R&B crooner Donnell Jones, and Grammy-winning songwriter Muni Long complete the main stage offerings.

Superlounge returns

The popular Superlounge experience returns with intimate performances. This year’s Superlounge performers include R&B vocalist Stokley, New Orleans natives Tank and the Bangas, R&B singer Tamia, and rapper Saweetie.

The Superlounge will also feature critically acclaimed hip-hop artist Rapsody, TDE singer-songwriter SiR, multifaceted artist Jidenna, and Grammy-nominated rapper D Smoke, along with additional artists.

Festival legacy continues

The 2025 edition marks another milestone for the Essence Festival of Culture, celebrating the 55th anniversary of Essence magazine and 31 years of the festival.

Beyond the evening concerts at Caesars Superdome, the multi-day event will feature daytime programming at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, including panel discussions, networking opportunities, and exhibitions focused on wealth-building, health and wellness, and cultural celebration.

The Ernest N. Morial Convention Center stands not merely as a steel and glass structure but as a lasting testament to the transformative leadership of New Orleans’ first African American mayor. Ernest Morial shattered racial barriers when he took office in 1978, establishing a legacy of public service that would inspire his son Marc to follow the same path, creating a multigenerational commitment to the Crescent City. Today, as thousands pass through the convention center’s doors, they walk through a physical embodiment of progress, a space that honors how one family’s dedication helped reshape a city’s trajectory and opened doors for future generations.

The festival continues its tradition of blending entertainment with empowerment, creating a unique platform that celebrates Black culture while providing opportunities for community building and economic development.

Tickets for the 2025 Essence Festival of Concert Series are on sale now