How 3 days at Kilby Block Party in Salt Lake City felt

The four-day event blurred the lines between past and future with every set
Kilby Block Party 2025 (Photo credit: Eddy “Precise” Lamarre)

Set on Salt Lake City’s west side at the Utah State Fair Park, Kilby Block Party stretched across four dynamic days, drawing a vibrant and eclectic crowd that spanned generations and genres. While I didn’t make it for all four days, the three I experienced were packed with unforgettable performances, unexpected moments, and pure musical magic. From synth-pop legends to genre-bending newcomers, here’s what stood out during my time at Kilby:

Thursday – Legacy Acts & Local Legends

Mark Mothersbaugh of Devo (Photo credit: Eddy “Precise” Lamarre)

Opening the weekend strong, Devo brought the crowd into a time warp. Their iconic red energy dome hats and yellow suits weren’t just costumes — they were signals of celebration. Mark Mothersbaugh led with quirky charisma, delivering a high-energy set full of early electronic hits and surreal visuals that kept the audience locked in. It was weird in the best way possible — playful, nostalgic, and electrifying.


Then came New Order, greeted by a wave of cheers. Bernard Sumner’s vocals ignited a wave of 80s synth-pop bliss, and the band rolled through their hits with style. A standout moment came when Brandon Flowers, Salt Lake City native and frontman of The Killers, joined them for “Bizarre Love Triangle,” adding a local stamp to an already iconic night. Bonus: guitarist Phil Cunningham’s 35th birthday was celebrated on stage, making the set feel both historic and personal.

New Order (Photo credit: Eddy “Precise” Lamarre)

Friday – Emerging Voices & Emotional Depth

Laetitia Tamko of Vagabon (Photo credit: Eddy “Precise” Lamarre)

The vibe shifted Friday with a focus on rising talent and emotional storytelling. Vagabon delivered a gorgeous set, with Laetitia Tamko’s voice weaving through layered guitar work and a smooth saxophone that set a mellow mood. The sun began to break through as her music filled the space — a fitting visual for a set that felt like emotional release.


But the biggest surprise (and personal favorite) of the day was Hey, Nothing. A duo of young artists with a pop-folk edge, they stormed the stage with raw energy and a youthful defiance. Harlow Phillips set the tone, announcing, “We’re about to blow your f—g minds,” — and they absolutely delivered. Their themes of angst and anxiety were wrapped in confident execution, amplified by a tight rhythm section that made their set both cathartic and cohesive.

Tyler Marty and Harlow Phillips of Hey, Nothing (Photo credit: Eddy “Precise” Lamarre)

Saturday – Sonic Explorations & Chillwave Closure

Bartees Strange (Photo credit: Eddy “Precise” Lamarre)

Bartees Strange set the Mountain stage on fire — figuratively, of course. With a fusion of country, rock, and soul, Bartees brought a distinct energy that flowed effortlessly from one genre to the next. His band was airtight, and his songwriting hit that sweet spot between emotional depth and performance power.

Chaz Bear of Toro y Moi (Photo credit: Eddy “Precise” Lamarre)

Closing my Kilby experience was Toro y Moi, who delivered one of the most sonically unique sets of the weekend. Chaz Bear drifted through a haze of synth, smoke, and atmospheric visuals, layering chillwave grooves with an effortless cool. It was retro, futuristic, ambient — like stepping into a dream.

Take a look at a few pictures from Kilby Fest below.

Picture of Eddy "Precise" Lamarre
Eddy "Precise" Lamarre
Eddy "Precise" Lamarre is a staff writer and brand strategist at Rolling Out, covering arts, culture, business, and community leadership.
