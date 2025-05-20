Skai Jackson files restraining order against alleged abuser

Skai Jackson, the 23-year-old former Disney Channel star, has filed a restraining order against Deondre Burgin, the father of her infant son. This significant legal step comes after what Jackson describes as over a year of escalating abuse that has threatened both her safety and that of their three-month-old baby, Kasai. The actress’s court filing represents a crucial move toward protection following months of alleged violence.

Jackson’s decision to pursue legal intervention highlights the difficult reality many face when attempting to extricate themselves from dangerous domestic situations. Her public legal battle brings attention to the complicated intersection of parenthood, personal safety, and the legal protections available to survivors of intimate partner violence.

Mother’s Day violence sparks legal response

According to documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court this week, Jackson’s restraining order request follows a particularly violent Mother’s Day incident. Court records indicate that Burgin allegedly assaulted Jackson while she was holding their infant son, grabbing her by the hair, slamming her head against a car window, and punching her in the face.

The severity of this incident, occurring on a day meant to celebrate motherhood, underscores the unpredictable nature of domestic violence and the immediate danger that prompted Jackson to seek court-ordered protection. This troubling episode apparently served as the catalyst for her formal legal action after enduring numerous previous incidents.

Documented pattern of escalating abuse

Jackson‘s restraining order filing details a disturbing history of violence throughout her relationship with Burgin. Court documents describe a particularly harrowing six-month period in 2024 during which Jackson reportedly experienced weekly physical assaults. The alleged abuse included choking, scratching, and property destruction, with Burgin reportedly damaging her iPhone and television.

Perhaps most disturbing among Jackson’s allegations are incidents that occurred during her pregnancy. Court filings state that Burgin demanded she consume bleach to terminate the pregnancy, and on another occasion, held her at knifepoint with threats of stabbing if she sought help. Jackson has indicated she possesses video evidence of an additional incident where Burgin allegedly punched through a bathroom door before choking her until she could not breathe.

Legal history raises additional concerns

Compounding concerns about the situation is Burgin’s reported history of legal troubles. Records indicate he was arrested last month on an outstanding warrant, while court documents note that during Jackson’s delivery in January, Burgin was serving a 90-day jail sentence for parole violation.

This pattern of legal issues adds another dimension to Jackson’s pursuit of protection, suggesting potential ongoing instability that could pose continuing risks to both her and their infant son. His criminal history has become a relevant factor in her request for court-ordered intervention and safety measures.

Comprehensive protective measures sought

Jackson‘s restraining order request outlines several specific protective measures she is seeking from the court. Primary among these is the request that Burgin be ordered to maintain at least a 100-yard distance from her, their baby, and her dog, establishing a clear physical boundary for safety.

Beyond immediate protection, Jackson is also requesting that the court mandate domestic violence treatment for Burgin, addressing the underlying behavioral issues. Additionally, she seeks establishment of a formal child support agreement and has requested that Burgin cover the legal fees associated with her protective filing, recognizing the financial burden these proceedings create.

Public awareness and community resources

Jackson’s situation has sparked important conversations about domestic violence awareness, particularly within the African American community. Her public legal battle highlights that domestic violence affects individuals across all demographic backgrounds, regardless of celebrity status or public profile.

For those experiencing similar situations, numerous resources exist, including legal assistance, counseling services, and emergency shelter options. National hotlines provide 24/7 support and guidance for developing safety plans. Jackson’s willingness to pursue legal protection serves as a powerful reminder that help is available and that victims need not face these situations alone.

As this case develops, it underscores the critical importance of both legal protections for survivors and the broader societal responsibility to support those experiencing domestic violence. Jackson’s courage in seeking formal intervention represents an important step toward breaking cycles of abuse and establishing safety for herself and her child.