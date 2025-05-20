Tom Cruise calls Michael B. Jordan ‘enormously talented’

Tom Cruise would “love” to work with Michael B. Jordan. The statement comes as industry insiders have been speculating about potential collaborations between the two action stars.

The 62-year-old actor has admitted to being a huge fan of Michael and his recently-released ‘Sinners’ movie. ‘Sinners’ has been receiving critical acclaim since its premiere, making it one of the most talked-about films of the season.

“Huge fan of his, huge fan of what he and [director Ryan] Coogler do together. Great film, great film,” Tom explained, speaking to ‘Extra’. “I recommend everyone go and see that picture many, many times. You know, you want to see it on the big screen.” The Coogler-Jordan partnership has previously yielded successes with ‘Fruitvale Station,’ ‘Creed,’ and ‘Black Panther.’

Tom believes Michael, 38, is an “enormously talented” actor, and he’d love to work with him one day. Jordan has established himself as one of Hollywood’s most versatile performers in recent years.

“He’s enormously talented, very charismatic, great actor. I look forward to, I’d love to make a movie with him,” the Hollywood icon shared. “I’ve already put it out there … Years ago, when I first met him, I was like, ‘This guy, I’d like to make movies with him.'” Their first meeting reportedly occurred at a major Hollywood event several years ago.

Tom recently revealed via social media that he watched ‘Sinners‘ and was a huge fan of the film. His endorsement helped bring additional attention to the movie among his substantial fan base.

“Congratulations Ryan, Michael, and to the entire cast and crew. Must see in a cinema and stay through the end credits!” he wrote on X. The post garnered significant engagement, demonstrating Cruise’s influence in the industry.

Tom previously worked with Glen Powell on ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, the 2022 action movie, and the actor subsequently acknowledged that Tom has played an important role in his recent success. ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ became one of the most successful films of the post-pandemic era.

“He’s the best kind of friend you could ask for, just a real cheerleader and just a real great mentor and friend, and he loves when other people are winning, especially when he knows what it takes to make that kind of movie,” Glen, 36, told ‘Extra’. “He’s done it – a lot, and he knows the work ethic and diligence and sacrifice it takes to do it.” Cruise is known for mentoring younger actors throughout his career.

Glen has enjoyed a string of successes in recent years, and the actor admitted to “having a blast” in the film business. Powell’s career has accelerated dramatically since his collaboration with Cruise.

“It’s been a surreal year. It’s been a really wild one – 2024 I got to release ‘Anyone but You’ and ‘Hitman’ and ‘Twisters,’ and just had a wild journey with all of them, and now this year, we’ve got some more really great ones cued up,” Glen – who has enjoyed a meteoric rise since working with Tom – reflected. “So, I’m having a blast. It’s awesome.” ‘Twisters’ has been one of this year’s most talked-about films.

Industry analysts suggest that a potential Cruise-Jordan collaboration could generate significant interest, with both actors bringing dedicated fan bases to any project. Both performers are known for their commitment to physical roles and bringing authenticity to action sequences.

Cruise continues to be one of Hollywood’s most influential stars, with a career spanning over four decades. His commitment to theatrical releases has made him a champion for traditional cinema experiences in the streaming era.

Michael B. Jordan, meanwhile, has been expanding his influence in Hollywood not just as an actor but also as a producer and director. His production company, Outlier Society, has been developing projects across various platforms.

Fans on social media have already begun suggesting potential projects for the two stars, with many hoping for an action-oriented collaboration that would showcase their respective talents. The industry is watching closely to see if this public admiration might translate into an actual film project in the near future.