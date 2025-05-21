Inside Greg Tarzan Davis’ Mission: Impossible Cover Reveal

In a jam-packed, standing-room-only event that electrified New York City, Rolling Out unveiled its striking May cover featuring “Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning” star Greg Tarzan Davis at an exclusive gathering at Regal Times Square. The celebration marked a significant moment in the publication’s journey of amplifying Black voices in entertainment and culture.

As attendees gathered in the iconic Times Square venue, the excitement was palpable. Rolling Out’s Founder, Munson Steed took center stage alongside Davis for a powerful cover conversation that transcended typical Hollywood dialogue.

During an especially poignant moment in the conversation, Davis paused as he gazed at his image on the Rolling Out cover, visibly moved by the significance of the moment. “Man, I don’t think ya’ll understand how dope this is,” Davis shared, his voice filled with genuine emotion. “…when I tell Tarzan, the young me, the one that was acting wild that one day, you’ll be speaking before your movie starts to bunch of people in New York…with you on the cover…he wouldn’t have believed it.”

“For 25 years, Rolling Out has been committed to showcasing authentic Black narratives and creating platforms for voices that deserve to be heard,” Steed reflected during the intimate conversation. “When we look at talents like Greg Tarzan Davis, we’re seeing the embodiment of what the future will bring to our community in entertainment.”

Davis, whose meteoric rise includes standout roles in “Top Gun: Maverick” and now returning to the “Mission: Impossible” franchise, represents the next generation of Black talent breaking barriers in Hollywood. His authenticity and dedication to craft exemplify the values Rolling Out has championed throughout its history.

The evening culminated in an advance screening of “Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning,” generating thunderous applause from attendees who experienced the action thriller before its nationwide release on May 23rd.

Rolling Out has maintained its position as a cultural cornerstone by identifying and celebrating figures like Davis who represent both artistic achievement and cultural significance. The May cover, showcasing Davis in a striking visual narrative, continues this tradition while pointing toward a future where representation continues to evolve and expand.

“You’re making a difference” Steed shared with Davis. “It’s about acknowledging where we’ve been and celebrating where we’re going. Greg Tarzan Davis represents that journey perfectly, he’s the NEXT 25 years.”