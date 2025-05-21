Rickey Smiley returns to stand-up with ‘Fool-ish’ on Hulu

Rickey Smiley is back after more than a decade away from the stand-up stage. The comedy legend and beloved radio host has returned to the world of stand-up and he is funnier than ever. His long-awaited new comedy special, Fool-ish, will officially debut on Hulu on May 30, marking Smiley’s first filmed stand-up since 2011’s Open Casket Sharp.

Smiley, the voice behind the No. 1 nationally syndicated “Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” is returning to his roots in a way that feels both nostalgic and refreshed. Taped at the historic Lyric Theatre in his hometown of Birmingham, Alabama, Fool-ish is a vibrant blend of storytelling, character work, and hilarious reflections on life, family, pop culture — and everything in between.

The road to Fool-ish was no small feat. The special sparked a bidding war among networks and platforms before landing at Hulu, a major win for fans eager to see Smiley back in his comedic element. Directed by renowned filmmaker David E. Talbert (Baggage Claim, First Sunday), this marks Talbert’s debut as a comedy special director — and a reunion of sorts for the two creatives who first collaborated on film projects years ago.

“I knew after over ten years I had to offer something that would satisfy my fans,” Smiley shared. “I’ve been through a lot of transformation and trauma these past few years, and I was determined to get through it. I think I now have a deeper connection with my audience from those experiences. We can find humor in so much of life.”

In classic Smiley fashion, Fool-ish invites audiences of all generations into his world — from those who remember twisting knobs on an Etch A Sketch, to kids raised swiping on iPads. It’s timeless, unfiltered, and real — exactly what longtime fans have come to love about him.

The special is executive produced by Talbert alongside Lyn Sisson-Talbert (Golden Girl Inc.), Laura Lizer, Judi Marmel, Matt Beales, and John Bravakis, adding even more powerhouse talent behind the scenes.

Beyond the laughs, Fool-ish also arrives during a deeply personal chapter in Smiley’s life. In 2023, he released his heartfelt memoir, Sideshow: Living with Loss and Moving Forward with Faith, which explores the painful loss of his eldest son to a drug overdose. The book resonated with many, offering vulnerability, healing, and hope — and now, with Fool-ish, Smiley leans into the healing power of humor.

Whether you know him from BET’s “Comic View,” his reality series “Rickey Smiley For Real,” or his two decades on the airwaves in Atlanta, this special is a must-watch for anyone who appreciates smart, soulful, Southern-rooted comedy.

Rickey Smiley is represented by Levity Live!, Workhouse Media, and UTA.

Catch Fool-ish when it premieres May 30 on Hulu — and get ready to laugh, reflect, and maybe even heal a little in the process.