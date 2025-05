Comedian and morning radio show host Rickey Smiley waxed poetic about how he misses the stage and thoroughly enjoyed returning to his Birmingham, Ala., stomping grounds to film his first comedy special, Fool-ish, in 12 years. Smiley’s premiere in Atlanta brought out the stars along with friends and family. The hour-long special can be caught on Hulu beginning on May 30, 2025.