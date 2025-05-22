Dorri McWhorter to lead Executives’ Club of Chicago

Dorri McWhorter, a trailblazer in both the nonprofit and corporate sectors, has been named the next president and CEO of the Executives’ Club of Chicago, effective June 2. With this appointment, McWhorter becomes the first African American to lead the prestigious business organization, marking a historic moment in the club’s 112-year history.

McWhorter, the former CEO of the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago, succeeds Margaret Mueller, who stepped down in March after six years at the helm to join Tilia Holdings, a private investment firm. Under Mueller’s leadership, the club saw impressive growth, including a boost in corporate membership and the acquisition of the Human Resources Management Association of Chicago.

McWhorter’s appointment is not just a change in leadership—it signals a bold vision for inclusive innovation. “The Exec Club is such a truly special and necessary platform to challenge, inspire, and activate leaders at all levels to address the complexities of modern business and shape a city and a world that works for all of us,” McWhorter said in a statement. “Chicago’s broad shoulders can lift up the ideas and innovation that change the world.”

Her leadership credentials are well-earned. McWhorter stepped into her role at the YMCA in 2021 during a financial crisis exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. With a $29 million operating loss in fiscal year 2020, the organization was in desperate need of strategic revival. McWhorter delivered—boosting revenue from $58 million in 2021 to $82 million by 2023, while cutting the deficit from $23 million in 2022 to $12 million in 2023.

But her success extended far beyond the balance sheet. She reimagined the YMCA’s mission to meet the needs of a post-pandemic Chicago. Expanding services into chronic disease prevention, food security, job training, and mental health, McWhorter maintained the organization’s core programs while aligning them with broader health and wellness outcomes. Her initiative to get the city “moving and active again” was rooted in a simple but transformative goal: improving health through play.

Her ability to lead with vision and impact has made her a standout in Chicago’s leadership circles. Board Chair Christine Schyvinck called McWhorter a “visionary business leader” and praised her as “a tremendous talent, a true innovator, and a powerhouse of transformative thinking that this city needs — and deserves.”

A former partner at accounting firm Crowe Horwath and a long-standing presence in civic life, McWhorter also serves on boards including LanzaTech Global, Lifeway Foods, the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, Hope Chicago, and the Civic Consulting Alliance. She was recently named to Crain’s 2024 Women of Note list, recognizing her enduring impact.

Her latest role brings her full circle with rolling out, which recognized her years ago as a Sister With Superpowers, honoring her as one of Chicago’s most impactful Black women leaders. Her recognition then reflected her commitment to equity and excellence—principles that continue to define her career today.

As she takes the helm of the Executives’ Club, McWhorter is poised to shape the future of business leadership in Chicago, pushing the boundaries of what is possible when purpose meets power. Her journey is proof that visionary leadership can shift paradigms and that when one woman rises, she brings the city with her.