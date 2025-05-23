Papoose claims he found wife Remy Ma in bed with a woman

The Remy Ma and Papoose marriage has been reduced to a mere fireworks display with fans’ mouths agape, watching the spouses volleying virulent insults back and forth.

The latest round in the Remy-Pap war apparently got popping after world champion boxer Claressa Shields went on “The Breakfast Club” and talked about her growing romance with Papoose now that everything is out in the open.

Claressa Shields remarks about Remy Ma

“She made her post and that was about it,” Shields said about Remy at about the half-hour mark. “Women are women. They are very emotional creatures. I think that was just…I don’t know what it was. Emotions or…I don’t know what it was, because I don’t know her and she don’t know me.”

Remy Ma responds, cooks her estranged husband, Pap

Remy Ma, who was born in The Bronx as Reminisce Smith, exploded with rage at Shields’ account of her and Papoose. Remy spoke to her 10 million followers and railed on how little she respected Papoose as the years with him eroded her soul.

“The man I married in 2008, that’s not who this is now,” Remy said before turning on the blowtorch on Pap. “Now, he’s a wife.”

Papoose claps back hard at Remy Ma

Understandably, Papoose nearly imploded after hearing what Remy had to say about him. And he emptied his soul and poured it out onto his own Instagram pages, telling his 2.7 million followers that Remy is bisexual and cheated on him multiple times throughout their marriage.

“Normally I wouldn’t even entertain this, but the fact that you mentioned my children, I’m not letting that ride. Since this whole situation happened, everybody know I never said nothing,” Paps began. “The only time I said something was the last time when she tried to clout chase with the whole fake thing she tried to put on Instagram before. But ever since this transpired, I never opened my mouth, never said nothing because that’s not my style. And also, I would never wanna disrespect her, you know what I mean, actions speak way louder than words.”

Pap’s tirade continued.

“Initially, when it transpired, which was 2022, when she started dealing with the lame — but that wasn’t the first time I caught her cheating. I’ve caught her cheating numerous times since she’s been home … You had the audacity to mention my child and you had the audacity to mention me not seeing my daughter whenever. Since I left, she has not allowed me to see my daughter. She’s been straight miserable. I’m gonna say it again. All men out there who have been through this type of situation, you know how it gets when you’re dealing with a miserable individual. She did not allow me to see my daughter since this first transpired at the end of last year.”

Pap also said he caught Remy in bed with another woman and that his daughter was nearby during that episode, though he didn’t get into specifics.