Press Play Friday: YG, Rob49, Boldy James and YoungBoy

Thus far, 2025 has been a start-and-stop kind of year for album releases, with artists teasing projects and pushing timelines. But this week, the floodgates opened. Rob49—responsible for making the phrase “What they Helly” a national chant—delivered his highly anticipated project. Detroit’s laid-back lyricist Boldy James linked with Your Boy Posca for something gritty. YoungBoy Never Broke Again, the Gravedigger Mountain resident, also returned with heat fans have been waiting on. On the R&B front, Trey Songz re-emerges with a smooth single, while Synthonic, known for his genre-bending style, slides in with a fresh full-length. Check it out below.

Rap Releases

Rob49 – Let Me Fly

New Orleans rapper Rob49 drops his highly anticipated album Let Me Fly via Geffen Records. The 19-track project features collaborations with Birdman, G Herbo, Meek Mill, Fridayy, Quavo, Hunxho, and Polo G. Notable tracks include the summer anthem “WTHELLY” and “So Sexy” featuring Sexyy Red and YTB Fatt. Bonus tracks feature Lil Wayne and Cardi B.

Boldy James & Your Boy Posca – Magnolia Leflore

Detroit’s Boldy James teams up with Your Boy Posca for the EP Magnolia Leflore, released by Near Mint. The project features gritty lyricism and cohesive production, with a sole guest appearance from Mike Shabb. The EP also includes instrumentals for all five tracks.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again – “Top Tingz”

YoungBoy Never Broke Again releases his second track within 24 hours, “Top Tingz,” accompanied by a new video.

YG feat. Shoreline Mafia – “HOLLYWOOD”

YG collaborates with Shoreline Mafia on the new single “HOLLYWOOD,” which comes with a fresh music video. They also happen to mention Joey Bada$$ in the midst of this recent rap battle that is going on between the East and West coasts.

R&B Releases

Trey Songz – “Say The Word”

Trey Songz returns with his latest single, “Say The Word,” adding to his 2025 catalog.

Synthonic – Lampin’

Emerging artist Synthonic, also known as Kieron Garrett, drops his new album Lampin’, offering a fresh take in the R&B scene.