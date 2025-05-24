Pinky Cole gets emotional at ribbon cutting

With heartfelt emotion and triumphant energy, Pinky Cole, the trailblazing founder of the Slutty Vegan empire, unveiled her latest creation: Voagies, a bold new vegan sub shop concept that officially opened its doors this week. The launch marks not only a new culinary chapter but also a deeply personal victory for Cole, who recently reclaimed full ownership of her beloved brand.

“I lost my business — and I got it back,” Cole revealed to an enthusiastic crowd gathered at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Her voice, layered with relief and resilience, echoed the highs and lows of entrepreneurship. “This is Slutty Vegan 2.0, and we’re just getting started.”

The grand opening of Voagies was more than a celebration of plant-based innovation; it was a moment of redemption. Cole candidly shared that the journey to this day was not without struggle. After stepping away from full control of her company in a prior business deal, she fought to return it to Black ownership — a move many are praising as a powerful statement of vision, determination, and cultural stewardship.

As she addressed supporters, Cole held back tears while thanking her team, family, and loyal customer base who stood by her through turbulent times. “They believed in me when it wasn’t easy to believe. This isn’t just my win — this is our win.”

Voagies, described as a fresh take on vegan submarine sandwiches, is now part of the newly envisioned Slutty Vegan 2.0 expansion. Cole’s goal is not just to innovate in the kitchen but to scale the brand with the same authenticity and edge that made her original restaurants a nationwide phenomenon.

“There’s no ceiling now,” Cole affirmed. “Voagies has the potential to be just as disruptive as Slutty Vegan. We’re going to take this everywhere.”

Stay tuned as Voagies makes its way to a city near you. For now, Atlanta gets the first bite of this bold new vision — and judging by the lines out the door, the future of vegan dining is looking mighty delicious.