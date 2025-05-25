Day 26’s Que accused Dawn Richard and Diddy of abuse

Que of Day 26 broke down in tears while recalling the time when Dawn Richard and Diddy allegedly plied him with drugs with the intent to “sacrifice” him.

The singer was part of the R&B group Diddy formed during MTV’s “Making the Band 4” in 2007. They were signed to Bad Boy Records and released two albums, Day26 in 2008 and Forever in a Day in 2009, which reached number one on the Billboard Albums chart.

Que said he got an invitation from Diddy that ruined his life

The singer, whose birth name is Qwanell Anthony Mosley, said he was taken aback one day in 2010 when he and his girlfriend, Richard, were in a New York studio. Diddy, who Que said was very high, invited him to his home in The Hamptons, a moment that shook Que to his core.

“It felt very weird because he’s never— this energy just felt so weird,” Que said. “It was friendly high. A friendly invitation to something.”

O’Day asked if Diddy had ever been that way with him before. Que responded unwaveringly: “No, he’s never invited all of us into his houses.”

Que believes he was fed a horse tranquilizer by Richard and Diddy

“I took it because I was about to get freaky with my girlfriend, you know, we tried ecstasy before,“ Que explained. “I trusted her that that’s what it was, so I took it immediately, and she had one too. He gave her two of them.”

Que explained that he felt the pill he took was a horse tranquilizer, not ecstasy.

As Que told the Vlad TV host, Que said he blacked out 20 minutes later. When he regained consciousness, he says, he was in the bedroom of Diddy’s twins, D’Lilah and Jessie Combs, surrounded by people laughing and recording him.

“I began screaming as soon as I regained consciousness,“ Que recalled, his voice breaking. “It felt very sacrificial; that’s what I meant when I said I felt like they were trying to hurt me, or Diddy was maybe trying to sacrifice me.”

Repeating what he said on Vlad TV, Que explained the scenario again to Aubrey O’Day on her “Covering the Diddy Trial“ podcast, which TJ Holmes and Amy Robach produce.

Que responds to Boosie’s criticism of his Vlad TV interview

On the O’Day podcast, Que addressed Boosie, who criticized him for crying on Vlad’s TV show but failing to disclose all the details. O’Day said Que had contractual obligations with Diddy that prevented people from speaking out and telling the whole story.

“He couldn’t say certain things because he’s honoring a contract, and within that, people decided to fill in the blanks,“ Aubrey said. Que, addressing Boosie directly, then continued:

“You didn’t hear that story I just told. And if you heard that, maybe you would’ve had a different reaction […] Be respectful to everyone’s trauma. You don’t know when a person is still healing and going through the process of healing,“ Que barked at Boosie.