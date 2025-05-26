Cam’ron & Mase issue warning to Travis Hunter after wedding

Fans of collegiate football icon Travis Hunter can’t stop marveling over the versatile cornerback and receiver gridiron theatrics. But the public, including Cam’ron and Mase, also can’t stop conveying their disappointment and misgivings about his choice of life partner.

Hunter, 22, married his high school sweetheart, Leanna Lenee, in a ritzy wedding at the Barn at Faith Farms in Athens, Tenn., about 60 miles north of Chattanooga, on Saturday, May 24. Hunter also shocked his new wife as he unveiled a gigantic gift box that camouflaged an awe-inspiring luxury whip — a Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 Brabus 800 SUV.

Cam’ron and Mase warn Travis Hunter about his new wife

On the latest episode of the “It Is What It Is” podcast, Mase began the conversation about Hunter by doling out advice about protecting his hard-earned assets.

“I think he should look in the direction of protecting his assets,” said Mase. “Maybe not with a prenup, but there’s other things you can do these days.”

Cam’ron concurred with Mase’s sentiments and those of many fans who have not been shy about telling Hunter they do not trust his spouse. Many have denounced Lenee as a “gold digger” who is with Hunter do to his wealth and fame.

“I don’t know why love needs to be defined by a piece of paper?” He went on to joke about Remy Ma and Papoose’s divorce, arguing that paperwork complicates separations unnecessarily. “At the end of the day, there’s too many laws for the person without the money,” he concluded.

Fans bash Cam’ron and Mase for their unsolicited advice

When The Art of Dialogue shared the discussion on X (formerly Twitter), fans in the replies had mixed reactions.

One commented, “Who cares let that man live his life neither one of these n****s married speaking on this.” Another agreed, saying. “He ain’t wrong. If it’s really love what’s wrong with signing the paper? You love enough to marry, then be willing to trust if it don’t work out and there’s kids involved that the person will do right by you…if you doubt they will don’t get married.”

Others are split about being invested in another man’s wedding.

“He’s clearly not worried about the money; he’s in love,” one said, while another added: “If it was the other way around she would have a prenuptial agreement. Guaranteed.”

A third X user said, “Love is not about wealth or assets, it’s about the connection between two people,” while a fourth opined: “At their age they both lack depth of life experience. Let me say it again… ‘depth… of… life… experience.’ Add in money and fame. Wish them the best but statistically a high probability not so happy ending.”

A fifth commenter backs Hunter, saying, “He ain’t wrong. If it’s really love what’s wrong with signing the paper? You love enough to marry, then be willing to trust if it don’t work out and there’s kids involved that the person will do right by you…if you doubt they will don’t get married,” while a sixth remains puzzled about all the attention Hunter’s relationship has garnered. “I don’t get why ppl so invested.”