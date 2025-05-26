Charles Rangel, Harlem congressman and legend, dies at 94

Charles B. Rangel, one of the most influential and enduring voices in American politics, passed away on May 26, 2025, at the age of 94. His passing was confirmed by the City College of New York, where the retired congressman continued to mentor young leaders and strengthen communities long after his historic tenure in Washington, D.C.

From humble beginnings to the halls of congress

Born in Harlem in 1930, Rangel’s journey was a remarkable testament to resilience and purpose. Though he left high school early, he found new direction by joining the U.S. Army, where his bravery in the Korean War earned him a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart. Leading fellow soldiers to safety behind enemy lines, Rangel’s courage on the battlefield became a defining moment in his life.

After his military service, Rangel took full advantage of the G.I. Bill, completing degrees at New York University and St. John’s University School of Law. His passion for justice and fairness guided him into public service, beginning in the New York State Assembly before making his mark in Congress.

A pioneering political force

First elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1970, Rangel represented Harlem and parts of the Bronx for an astonishing 46 years. He became a founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus, helping elevate the political power of Black Americans and shaping conversations on racial and economic justice.

In 2007, Rangel achieved another historic milestone, becoming the first Black chairman of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee. His legislative work helped shape national tax policies, support urban development, and expand opportunities for underserved communities.

Rangel’s leadership played a key role in championing civil rights, health care access, economic equality, and educational opportunities. Known for his sharp wit, persuasive voice, and unrelenting commitment to his constituents, he was a giant not only in Harlem but across the national political landscape.

A legacy of community and mentorship

Even after stepping away from Capitol Hill in 2017, Rangel remained deeply engaged with his beloved Harlem. At the City College of New York, he launched the Charles B. Rangel Infrastructure Workforce Initiative, dedicated to creating job pathways and building economic resilience in Manhattan and the Bronx.

Rangel’s life was filled with a fierce devotion to uplifting others, never losing sight of his roots or the importance of empowering future generations. His autobiography, And I Haven’t Had a Bad Day Since, captured his signature optimism and unwavering belief in the power of service.

In his final years, Rangel was often seen attending local events, speaking to young activists, and reminding his community that progress comes not from one person, but from collective action. He never missed an opportunity to push for better schools, safer neighborhoods, and fairer opportunities for all. His passion inspired countless others to step into leadership roles and carry his work forward.

In countless interviews, Rangel emphasized that his mission was never about personal glory, but about the people he served. His remarkable ability to connect across generations and backgrounds made him not just a political figure, but a beloved Harlem treasure.

A life remembered

Rangel is survived by his two children and three grandsons. His wife, Alma Rangel — herself a respected activist and community leader — passed away in 2024, just months before his death.

Charles B. Rangel’s enduring impact will live on through the many lives he touched, the communities he championed, and the barriers he broke throughout his decades of service. He will be remembered as a fighter for justice, a voice for the voiceless, and a true legend in American political history.

Rest in power, Congressman Rangel. Your light will continue to shine.