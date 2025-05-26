Chrissy Teigen’s hairline transformation goes public

Chrissy Teigen has undergone a “hairline lowering procedure”. This cosmetic surgery, also known as forehead reduction surgery, has become increasingly popular among celebrities in recent years.

The 39-year-old model has taken to social media to explain a photograph in which she’s seen wearing bandages around her head and with what appeared to be a swollen face. The procedure typically requires several weeks of recovery time with bandaging and potential swelling being normal post-operative symptoms.

“Hi friends! A lot of you worried about my hospital pic which is very understandable as I gave no explanation lol I had a hairline lowering procedure. Lost a lot in the front from babies and it’s just very thin up there. When you see it on a carpet, it’s ALWAYS extensions,” Chrissy – who has been married to music star John Legend since 2013 – wrote on Instagram. Hair loss affects many women after pregnancy due to hormonal changes, making postpartum hair restoration procedures increasingly common among new mothers.

“Anyhow I’ll share more later if you’re interested in the journey because it really is a journey,” Chrissy suggested that she’ll reveal more about the procedure in the coming days and weeks. The healing process for hairline lowering typically takes several months for full results to become visible, requiring patience and proper aftercare.

Chrissy has previously admitted to having undergone various cosmetic procedures. The cosmetic surgery industry has seen significant growth over the past decade, with celebrities increasingly open about their enhancement choices and breaking traditional taboos around discussing such procedures.

“Everything about me is fake except my cheeks. Fake, fake, fake,” the former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star actually joked that almost everything about her face was “fake”, speaking to Byrdie in 2017. This level of transparency has helped normalize discussions about cosmetic procedures in mainstream media and social platforms.

“I’m not shy talking about that sort of thing. I have no regrets,” Chrissy has no regrets about any of the cosmetic work that she’s had done in the past. Her openness reflects a growing trend among public figures to discuss their cosmetic choices honestly rather than maintaining secrecy.

“I had my armpit sucked out. It added two inches of length to my arms … [that fat] is coming back though, so I might need to go in and pay for it again,” what’s more, Chrissy opened up about one of the more extreme procedures she’s been through. Armpit liposuction, while uncommon, addresses localized fat deposits that can affect arm appearance and clothing fit for some individuals.

“Reminder to never ever joke, ever (I did do the armpits, no regrets except it clearly came back). You think I’d have this a** if I’d done extensive work? Like who would ask for this a** [laughing emoji],” Chrissy subsequently took to X to clarify her comments, insisting that she was just joking about the extent of the work she’s had done. The model – who has developed a reputation for being open and honest with her social media followers – said at the time. Her candid approach has garnered millions of followers who appreciate her authenticity and relatability.

Teigen‘s openness about cosmetic procedures reflects a broader cultural shift toward transparency in celebrity culture. Mental health experts note that honest discussions about cosmetic enhancements can help reduce unrealistic beauty standards and promote healthier self-image among fans who often struggle with comparison.

The hairline lowering procedure involves surgically moving the hairline forward to reduce forehead height. Recovery involves careful wound care and avoiding strenuous activity for several weeks while the surgical site heals properly. The procedure requires specific expertise and careful planning to achieve natural-looking results.

Celebrity transparency about cosmetic procedures has contributed to increased consultations nationwide. Teigen’s approach of sharing both positive and challenging aspects of recovery helps set realistic expectations for potential patients considering similar procedures.

The model’s decision to document her journey publicly continues her tradition of breaking down barriers around typically private experiences. Her previous openness about postpartum depression, fertility struggles, and pregnancy loss has helped countless individuals feel less alone in their personal challenges.

Medical professionals emphasize the importance of thorough research and consultation with board-certified surgeons for any cosmetic procedure. The hairline lowering surgery requires experienced practitioners who understand facial anatomy and hair growth patterns to ensure optimal outcomes.

Teigen‘s influence extends beyond entertainment, with her honest discussions about body image and self-acceptance reaching millions of followers worldwide. Her approach demonstrates how public figures can use their platforms responsibly to normalize conversations about personal choices, self-care, and body autonomy in modern society.