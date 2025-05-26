Justin Bieber kisses SZA’s hands, fans react wildly

Justin Bieber kissed SZA on the hands as his wife Hailey Bieber watched on during their performance of ‘Snooze’. The unexpected gesture has sparked widespread social media discussions and debate among fans worldwide.

The ‘Baby’ hitmaker was a surprise guest during SZA and Kendrick Lamar’s second stop at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium on Friday (23.05.25) on their ‘Grand National Tour’. The massive venue was packed with fans who witnessed the controversial moment firsthand, creating an electric atmosphere.

The 31-year-old pop idol continued to concern fans with his behavior during the steamy performance of the pair’s 2023 acoustic hit. Social media platforms were immediately flooded with videos and reactions from concertgoers who captured the intimate moment.

“Justin ain’t been the same since he had his baby,” one X user wrote after footage emerged from the gig. The comment quickly gained traction and sparked heated discussions across multiple social media platforms.

“He is not well,” another reacted. This sentiment has been echoed by concerned fans expressing worry about the singer’s recent public appearances and behavior patterns at various events.

Hailey shared clips from the performance on her Instagram Story and dubbed Justin and SZA her “two favorite artists”. Her social media post demonstrated public support for both performers despite the surrounding controversy.

The surprise performance came days after Hailey addressed rumors about the state of her marriage to Justin. Celebrity relationship dynamics often become subjects of intense public scrutiny, particularly when involving high-profile couples.

The 28-year-old beauty mogul and Justin have been in headlines for months thanks to reports they were on the rocks, but Hailey hit out at “b******” for targeting them. Her beauty brand Rhode continues to thrive despite ongoing personal media attention.

“Well, I thought seven years in it would’ve already, and it hasn’t. You would think after having a child, people would maybe move on, chill out a little bit, but no,” she told Vogue in a cover story interview about her frustration over persistent gossip regarding her relationship, especially after the birth of her and Justin’s son, Jack Blues, in August 2024. “So I guess these bitches are going to be mad.” The candid interview revealed her frustration with constant media speculation.

“Being postpartum is the most sensitive time I’ve ever gone through in my life, and learning a new version of myself is very difficult,” Hailey also opened up about the challenges of postpartum life and dealing with negative narratives online. She said. “And to be doing that all the while going on the internet every day and people being like, ‘They’re getting divorced’ and ‘They’re this’ and ‘They’re not happy,’ it is such a mindf***.” Mental health advocates have praised her openness about the struggles of new motherhood under public scrutiny.

“She’s in the spotlight, and has the attention because of her effortless knack for style, business, art and fashion, and the way she makes being a mom and wife look easy,” Justin also supported his wife in her Vogue interview, praising her for her poise and capabilities in motherhood, fashion and business. He said. Their partnership has become a model for many young couples navigating fame together.

The couple, who married in 2018 and celebrated their union with a larger wedding in 2019, continue to stand strong amidst the pressures of fame and public attention. Their relationship has weathered numerous media storms and public challenges throughout their marriage.

“I’ve done a lot of dumb things in my life, but the smartest thing I’ve ever done was marry Hailey,” Justin also reflected on his marriage, saying. His personal transformation and growth since their marriage has been evident to fans and industry observers alike.

“Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight,” Meanwhile, Hailey recounted a past argument where Justin told her she would “never be on the cover of Vogue”. In response to her recent cover, Justin shared photos online from her magazine shoot along with a caption. “I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue. Yikes I know, so mean.” The admission showed his willingness to acknowledge past mistakes publicly.

“I think as we mature we realize that we’re not helping anything by getting even. We’re honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection,” he continued, demonstrating personal growth and relationship wisdom gained over the years.

“So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken,” he concluded the post with the apology. The public apology highlighted their commitment to transparency and growth within their relationship.