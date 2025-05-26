Kenan Thompson hints at big changes for SNL

Kenan Thompson thinks ‘Saturday Night Live’ could see “a lot of change” in 2026. The long-running sketch comedy show has undergone numerous cast transformations throughout its history, making Thompson’s predictions particularly significant.

The 47-year-old actor has starred on the hit comedy show since 2003, and Kenan has hinted at what the future could hold for the cast, admitting that the end of season 50 felt “bittersweet”. Thompson’s extensive tenure makes him one of the longest-serving cast members in SNL history, giving him unique insight into the show’s patterns and cycles.

“Especially this year where it feels like there’s maybe, possibly, a lot of change next year,” Kenan continued, speaking to the New York Post newspaper. The milestone season has prompted reflection among cast members and industry observers about the show’s evolution and future direction.

Kenan would love to remain on ‘Saturday Night Live‘. But the situation remains unclear for the time being. Contract negotiations for long-term cast members typically occur during summer months, creating uncertainty for performers and fans alike.

“You want everyone to stay forever, knowing that people may be making decisions this summer … it’s always like you want your kids to stay young,” the comedy star said. SNL has historically seen major cast departures after milestone seasons, with many performers using anniversary years as natural transition points in their careers.

Kenan is widely seen as a central part of the ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast – but he previously played down his own importance. His humble approach has earned respect from colleagues and critics throughout the entertainment industry, establishing him as a stabilizing force within the ensemble.

“I’m tough with self-praise, I guess, but I am definitely an ensemble-minded individual. And if that echoes across, you know, in a way that people want to consider me as a glue, great, you know?” he told NPR. Thompson’s collaborative spirit has been credited with helping newer cast members adapt to the show’s demanding weekly schedule and high-pressure environment.

“But I just try to go out there and do my job and, you know, give showcase to these brilliant writers and brilliant minds and all of our departments – makeup and hair and directors and this, that and the other. You know what I mean? Just … Trying to be a team player. But those things come along with being consistent, which is definitely, you know, much appreciated.” The show employs hundreds of people across various departments, making teamwork essential for successful production.

“I’m supposed to be there through the 50th, but that’s all I know as far as what they want from me kind of thing. And then what I want at this point?” Kenan previously admitted he didn’t know how long he’ll remain on ‘Saturday Night Live’, explaining his uncertainty about future plans. Industry sources suggest that NBC and SNL producer Lorne Michaels are eager to retain Thompson’s stabilizing presence amid potential cast changes.

“Yeah, I mean, I could see myself, like, hanging it up. It’s been a long run. You know what I mean? But at the same time, I could also see myself being the guy that never left kind of thing. I don’t really know. It’s kind of, like, still a blank canvas.” Thompson’s dilemma mirrors that of other long-serving cast members who must balance personal career goals with the show’s institutional needs.

The potential changes Thompson references come as SNL faces evolving comedy landscapes and audience preferences. Streaming platforms and social media have transformed how comedy reaches audiences, creating new opportunities and challenges for traditional television formats.

Thompson‘s journey on SNL began when he was young, making him one of the younger cast members ever hired at the time. His longevity on the show has allowed audiences to watch him mature as both a performer and comedian, developing signature characters and recurring sketches that have become fan favorites.

His ability to adapt to different comedy styles and work effectively with rotating guest hosts has made him a consistent presence in the show’s weekly productions. Thompson’s experience spans multiple generations of cast members, writers, and creative teams, providing institutional memory that proves invaluable during transitions.

The comedy veteran’s comments suggest that major decisions about the show’s future cast composition will be made during the upcoming summer break. These deliberations could reshape SNL’s ensemble for years to come, potentially marking the end of an era for one of television’s most enduring comedy institutions.

Whether Thompson remains beyond the milestone season or pursues other opportunities, his impact on SNL’s legacy is already secured through decades of memorable performances and behind-the-scenes contributions to the show’s continued cultural relevance.