Michael Strahan’s parents cooked and ate his childhood pet

NFL Hall of Famer and “Good Morning America” host Michael Strahan shared how his parents once killed, cooked, and then ate his beloved pet.

Strahan, who is also the host of “The $100,000 Pyramid” and co-host for “Fox NFL Sunday,” said he had a pet pig while he was growing up with five siblings in Houston and Germany.

His parents, Gene and Louise Strahan, reminisced to Strahan’s former “GMA“ colleague Sara Haines about their children and what they did with that pig shortly before the father passed away in 2020.

“I went to shoot with his parents before his father died because I wanted … to give him time with his parents … where they just talked about him,” Haines explained on “The Weekend View“ on Saturday, May 24.

However, during that special segment, Haines said she learned that the family had a pet pig, adding, “They shared with me that they ate the pig.”

Until the parents told that story, Strahan had no clue what had happened to his pet.

“I come back and I’m giving Michael a hard time, as one would, and I joked about the pig,” Haines explained. “And he’s like, ‘What are you talking about?’ He didn’t know. He didn’t know ‘cause they were all young.”

Strahan went to his mother about the story, making Haines feel even worse about leaking the secret.

“He was like, ‘I had no idea.’ And he called his mom,” she shared. “And I was like, ‘I didn’t mean to betray the family trust! I just thought you told him!”

In related news, Strahan said his parents always believed that he would go on to accomplish great things, which he did, and then some. He won a Super Bowl with the New York Giants, broke the all-time sack record, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Interestingly, Strahan became much more famous off the gridiron than on it. With his signature gap-toothed smile, Strahan became a superstar in the broadcasting world, first as an NFL analyst and eventually graduating to news and pop culture with “GMA.”

“I never knew I could accomplish so much, but my parents never act surprised,” Strahan explained to People magazine in 2016. “They look at me as if there’s no limit. That helped me feel like there’s no limit.”

Now with a family of his own, Strahan’s family also has pets. However, Strahan has dogs Enzo and Zuma instead of pigs.

“Everyone meet Zuma Strahan 💕” Michael captioned a video of his pooch to his nearly two million Instagram followers. “New puppy so Enzo has a sister!! Welcome home!”