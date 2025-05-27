Diddy’s attorneys want Kid Cudi car bomb story stricken

Diddy’s legal team is asking the judge to eliminate the part of Kid Cudi’s testimony revolving around the firebombing of his luxury sports car in his driveway.

Defense attorneys filed legal documents, obtained by TMZ, strongly requesting that the portions dealing with someone throwing a Molotov cocktail into Cudi’s Porsche, causing it to catch on fire and then explode, should not be allowed to remain as evidence.

Defense contends that Kid Cudi has no proof

The rationale the attorneys use is the simple fact that Cudi, né Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, has no proof or evidence that directly links Diddy to the car bombing. They continue, saying Cudi, 41, based that part of his testimony only on his suspicions after Diddy allegedly threatened him for daring to date his then-girlfriend, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura Fine.

Later, when Cudi confronted Diddy about his car being destroyed, Diddy denied knowing anything about it. Cudi said he didn’t believe the Bad Boy boss.

Kid Cudi admits that Diddy denied involvement

“Mescudi’s opinion that Mr. Combs was ‘lying’ about his Porsche was erroneously admitted and should be stricken from the record,” defense lawyers wrote in the May 26 filing.

Kudi, who was born and raised in Cleveland before making noise in the hip-hop space, told the court on Friday, May 23, that he believes in his heart that Diddy ordered the hit. But he also admitted that he has nothing else, however, other than his thoughts. He also said that the car bombing immediately ended his brief romantic fling with Cassie.

The judge will rule in the Diddy sex trafficking case

The defense contends that making statements without any semblance of proof, TMZ reports, renders his words “legally irrelevant” and “unfairly prejudicial.”

The judge has yet to rule on the defense’s request.