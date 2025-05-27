R&B crooner Jaheim was arrested on Tuesday, May 1, for alleged animal cruelty for not properly caring for his dogs.

Jaheim arrested for mistreating his 6 pit bulls and bulldog

Jaheim, whose full name is Jaheim Hoagland, was charged by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department in suburban Atlanta with six counts of animal cruelty because he allegedly failed to “provide enough water, sanitary conditions, and ventilation for his six dogs” — Tweet, Tip, Taka, Tink, Timber, and Tanger — according to the police report obtained by WSB-TV.

The Struggle Love singer was jailed and released the following day.

Jaheim was apprehended for a similar crime 4 years ago

This is the second time that Jaheim, 47, who is best known for classic cuts like “Put That Woman First” and “Fabulous,” has been arrested and jailed for alleged mistreatment or lack of proper care for dogs within the past five years.

Baller Alert reports that in 2021, when Jaheim was living in Hillsborough, New Jersey, police responded to distress calls about dogs at his home. According to the police report, 15 dogs inside and outside were said to be living in dangerous and unsanitary conditions. Many of the pets were said to be emaciated, with dogs outside the home in crates in extreme weather. The nine dogs inside the home were said to be without food and water and equally malnourished. One pooch was in such poor health that it had to be euthanized.

Jaheim was charged with third-degree animal cruelty, according to The Root. News of the horrific living conditions for his pets subjected Jaheim to sweeping backlash and condemnation by the public in and around Hillsborough, which is about 40 miles south of Newark.

Fans express abhorrence at Jaheim

Fans are disgusted with Jaheim for being an alleged habitual abuser of dogs and lit him up in The Shade Room comments section.

“S–t he don’t look like he getting enough water and sanitary conditions either,” one user joked sardonically, while a second person admonished Jaheim: “You better put them doggies firsttttt 🎶”

A third person was adamant when saying, “Smh. No sympathy for folk who are cruel to animal,” as a fourth added, “His facial expression said he did it.”

The fifth person was disappointed with the singer, saying, “I thought he Changed,” while another added that “He won’t be making it home tonight.”

One commenter said his disheveled appearance cements his guilt. “He looks like he did it,” and another respondent is flummoxed why Jaheim even has pets. “If y’all hate animals why bother with them?”