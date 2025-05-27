Jennifer Lopez wows with last-minute fashion changes

Jennifer Lopez will make “last-minute decisions” about her outfits for the American Music Awards. The entertainment industry has long recognized Lopez as a fashion icon, with her red carpet appearances generating widespread media attention and inspiring countless fashion trends worldwide.

The 55-year-old star is set to host the awards show on Monday (05.26.25), but Jennifer has struggled to settle on what she’ll wear for the occasion. This marks her first time hosting the American Music Awards, adding extra pressure to deliver memorable fashion moments that will be scrutinized by fashion critics and fans alike.

“We started doing our fittings just yesterday and there’s so many things to choose from,” the chart-topping singer – who has won three American Music Awards in her career – told People. “I don’t know what’s going to wind up on the show … it’ll be a lot of last-minute decisions, I think.” Fashion experts note that A-list celebrities typically have multiple outfit options for major award shows, with final selections often made hours before the event begins.

Jennifer fashion choices are often dictated by her mood. This approach has become her signature style philosophy, contributing to her status as one of the most unpredictable and exciting fashion personalities in entertainment. Celebrity stylists acknowledge that mood-based fashion choices often result in the most authentic and memorable red carpet moments.

“I work with my stylist and we kind of kick around ideas like, ‘What do we want it to be for the performance and what do we want it to be for the hosting and what’s our vibe?'” the ‘Jenny from the Block’ hitmaker explained. “We feel it out because I think it does change. For me, my feelings change from month to month, like, ‘Who do I want to be today?’ because I feel like there’s so many different sides to who I am fashion-wise.” Lopez has collaborated with renowned stylists throughout her career, including Andrea Lieberman and Rob Zangardi, who have helped create some of her most iconic looks that continue to influence fashion trends today.

Meanwhile, Jennifer recently revealed that she feels “proud” of her career. Her journey from Bronx native to global superstar spans over three decades, including successful ventures in music, film, fashion, and business. Lopez has established herself as one of the most successful entertainers of her generation, with achievements spanning multiple industries and creative mediums.

“Everything feels like I just did it,” the singer reflected on her career arc ahead of hosting the American Music Awards. She told People: “I remember the moments. I remember getting dressed for them. I remember things people said when we were walking to the stage afterwards. So it’s all these amazing core memories of my life that when you look back on them … I don’t know that I get emotional, but I definitely get like, ‘Wow.’ Happy. I’ve been doing this and I’m proud of that.” Lopez’s career includes numerous chart-topping hits and successful albums that have resonated with audiences across multiple generations.

Jennifer recently sat down to watch some of her old performances, and she was struck by how much she’s developed as an artist. Her evolution from backup dancer to headlining performer has been documented extensively, with critics noting her improved vocal abilities and enhanced stage presence over the years. Industry analysts credit her longevity to her willingness to reinvent herself while maintaining her authentic persona and connection with fans.

The singer is relishing the challenge of hosting the American Music Awards, too. The ‘Love Don’t Cost a Thing’ hitmaker said: “We were just looking at it to see the progression of the stuff that we’ve done. I don’t know, it’s just a very important part of my musical career and life.” The American Music Awards remains one of the most prestigious and widely-watched award shows in the entertainment industry, making Lopez‘s hosting role particularly significant.

Her hosting duties will include multiple costume changes throughout the evening, presenting awards, and potentially performing some of her greatest hits. Entertainment industry insiders predict that Lopez will deliver several different looks during the broadcast, each carefully chosen to reflect different aspects of her personality and career evolution. Her fashion team has reportedly been preparing extensively, collaborating with top designers including Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, and emerging talent to create show-stopping moments that will generate significant media coverage and social media buzz. Fashion insiders expect Lopez to pay homage to some of her most memorable looks while introducing new elements that reflect current trends and her personal growth as both an artist and fashion icon.