Step Into Wellness

The morning sun cast long shadows across the outdoor space as bass lines pulsed through speakers, sneakers found their rhythm on portable step platforms, and bodies moved in perfect synchronization under the open sky. Welcome to the world of 4YOG – where fitness meets fresh air, and Saturday mornings transform into community celebrations of wellness in nature’s gym.

Saturday’s outdoor step aerobics class at AT&T Discovery District wasn’t just another workout session; it was a masterclass in how to make fitness feel like a festival. As participants bounced up and down colorful step platforms with the breeze in their hair and sunshine on their faces, something magical was happening – the kind of energy that reminds you why movement can be medicine for both body and soul.

“I had so much fun at my very first step aerobics class!” shared one enthusiastic participant, her face still glowing from both the endorphin rush and the natural vitamin D. “It was such a refreshing way to add some versatility to my regular workout routine . The atmosphere was a vibe. The music was a vibe. The instructor was a vibe. I’ll definitely be spreading the word and look forward to the next one!”

That infectious enthusiasm wasn’t an isolated incident. Dr. Marlene Holmes, who joined the Saturday outdoor session, captured the essence of what makes 4YOG special: “The energy, the music, the steps, the instructor and the people made today’s event so much a blast that half the time I forgot I was even working out!”

This is precisely the magic that 4YOG – which stands for “4 Your Own Good” – aims to create. Founded on the principle that fitness shouldn’t feel like punishment or be confined to four walls, the organization is on a mission to introduce communities to diverse forms of movement that actually stick, often taking advantage of outdoor spaces that make exercise feel less like work and more like play.

“Everyone doesn’t like the gym, but there’s so many other ways to introduce and maintain health and wellness,” explains Sir Will Haggins IV , one of the driving forces behind 4YOG. “We have monthly meet-ups so we can introduce the community to all the different forms of being active. We’re going to bring you to it, it’s your job to maintain it!”

The concept is brilliantly simple yet revolutionary. Instead of expecting people to navigate intimidating gym environments or commit to expensive memberships they might not use, 4YOG brings accessible fitness directly to the community – literally meeting people where they are, under the open sky. Their monthly gatherings serve as low-pressure introductions to various workout styles , from step aerobics to dance fitness, creating opportunities for people to discover what moves them while breathing fresh air and soaking up natural light.

Gabriel McLane, another participant in Saturday’s session, embodied the community spirit that 4YOG cultivates: “Today was so incredible. I love seeing us coming out on a Saturday and getting healthy!” His words highlight something crucial about the 4YOG approach – it’s not just about individual transformation, but about collective wellness in shared spaces.

The class demonstrated how effective this philosophy can be. Participants ranged from fitness newcomers to seasoned athletes, but the energy remained consistently high and inclusive under the morning sky. The instructor seamlessly modified movements for different skill levels while DJ GSmoove provided a soundtrack that made even the most challenging sequences feel achievable and fun, with the natural acoustics of the outdoor space adding an extra dimension to the experience. Even when the sprinklers unexpectedly joined the party mid-workout, turning the session into an impromptu water aerobics hybrid, participants laughed it off and kept stepping – proving that 4YOG’s community spirit can weather any surprise, literally.

What sets 4YOG apart in the crowded wellness space is their understanding that sustainable fitness habits are built on joy, not obligation – and that sometimes the best gym is no gym at all. By creating events that feel more like community block parties than workout sessions, they’re tackling one of the biggest barriers to consistent exercise – making it something people actually want to do while connecting with nature.

The organization’s success wouldn’t be possible without strong community partnerships. The collaboration with AT&T Discovery District provides ideal outdoor venues that are both accessible and welcoming. Additionally, the support from partners like Tiffany Ridley and Kita Rose, along with DJ GSmoove and the entire 4YOG team, creates a network of wellness advocates committed to making fitness accessible to everyone, rain or shine.

As Saturday’s session wound down, participants lingered in the fresh air, exchanging contact information and asking about the next meetup. The scene perfectly illustrated 4YOG’s ultimate goal – creating a community where wellness becomes contagious, where workouts become anticipated social events, and where fitness transforms from a chore into a celebration under the open sky.

In a world where wellness can often feel exclusive or overwhelming, 4YOG offers something refreshingly different: proof that getting healthy can be as simple as showing up, stepping up, and letting the music move you while breathing fresh air. One step at a time, one beat at a time, one community gathering at a time, they’re rewriting the narrative around what fitness can and should be.

The next 4YOG outdoor meetup can’t come soon enough.