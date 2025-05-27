NY theater and art stars hit the spring fundraising scene

Despite the Trump administration canceling a plethora of National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) grants, many theater and art professionals are still looking ahead to the future. Such positive outlooks were expressed by many during last week’s Lincoln Center Theater (LCT) gala and at the American Federation of Arts (AFA) annual spring luncheon.

Lincoln Center Theater celebrates 40 years At the Ruby Jubilee Gala, celebrating LCT’s 40th anniversary, stars such as Leslie Uggams and Norm Lewis bid farewell to longtime LCT producing artistic director, André Bishop. Since 1991, Bishop has overseen 200-plus productions which have transformed LCT into one of the most respected theater companies in the world. His speech, which implored the audience to continue creating opportunities for creatives in theater, was an important reminder as the NEA’s cuts threaten the livelihood of the art form.

“I always felt opportunities create and sustain artists and it was my job and the job of my theaters to create as many opportunities for others as possible,” he said. “We who work in the theater must see ourselves as caretakers of the theater and of a profession and art form we love so much.” The evening included musical performances at the Vivian Beaumont Theater from some of LCT’s most acclaimed productions followed by a celebratory dinner. Uggams, who roused the audience with the title song from the musical Anything Goes, shared her appreciation for LCT. “I did Anything Goes here and had a fabulous time,” she recalled. “When I walked in the building after a few years it was like being home, although the dressing rooms are better now.”



Fellow performer Norm Lewis, who gave an emotionally stirring performance of “I’d Rather Be Sailing” from the musical A New Brain, hopes that the future of LCT remains committed to diversity. The company has produced numerous productions spotlighting the Black experience such as Sarafina!, Mule Bone, and most recently, The Blood Quilt. “They are really good about diversity,” he said. “They’ve been really good for the past twenty-odd years…and I hope to see more of that and new works.”

American Federation of Arts continues its mission

AFA reaffirmed its commitment to celebrating diversity at its annual spring luncheon. In opening remarks, AFA president and CEO Pauline Forlenza stated, “With major funding cuts that we are seeing to the NEA and to museums across the country…the work of the AFA has never been more important. By bringing these shows to communities nationwide from small towns to major cities we ensure that everyone has access to art that reflects both your own experiences and the rich diversity of the country…We aren’t just traveling exhibitions, we are sharing ideas, identity, and understanding…”

AFA is demonstrating that commitment by touring two major new exhibitions: Willie Birch: Stories to Tell, which highlights the Black American experience and Abstract Expressionists: The Women, which spotlights the underrecognized contributions of women to abstract expressionism.

The luncheon, held at 583 Park Avenue in New York City, also included a conversation with renowned artist Jeffrey Gibson and Jane Panetta, curator of modern and contemporary art at The Metropolitan Museum of Art (The Met). The rich discussion provided an opportunity for Gibson, an Indigenous artist, to share deeper insights into his practice and how Black culture has influenced his work. The latter is exemplified in his use of text which often quotes song lyrics by Black recording artists and songwriters. “My identity has been shaped by Black American culture no matter where I’ve lived,” he said. “So that’s also where I’ve learned so much of how I think about the reuse of image and text and art.”

Gibson, who is currently working on his 2025 Genesis Facade Commission for The Met and has a solo exhibition on view at The Broad in Los Angeles, also shared his thoughts on how he uses text within his art to respond to our current political moment. “We’ve been in a really difficult time period in this country for a very long time,” he said. “And I think I’m drawn to texts that are about trying to maintain a sense of hope, a sense of integrity, [and] a sense of autonomy while acknowledging the exhaustion…emotional wear and tear…And those things happen on smaller personal levels, but also…I always want them to be applicable to the kind of more macro situation of the world we share.”

It is a world we share full of enriching theater and art that organizations such as LCT and AFA remain dedicated to advancing, despite the current challenging political climate.

The column, On the “A” w/Souleo, covers the arts, culture, entertainment, party, and philanthropy scene in Harlem and beyond and is written by Souleo.